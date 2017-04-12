The Jets are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to the top quarterback draft prospects.

They continued their due diligence on Wednesday by hosting former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, ESPN reported.

Mahomes had planned on hiring former Chicago Bears assistant Jeremy Bates as his private coach after the organization chose not to retain Bates in January, according to Adam Schefter. The Jets hired Bates in early February to be their new quarterbacks coach.

Mahomes’ confidence, size (6-2, 225) and 2016 stats certainly caught the attention of teams: 5,052 passing yards, a 65.7 completion percentage, 41 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. But there’s plenty of uncertainty about his game, namely how quickly he can adjust from Texas Tech’s spread offense to an NFL system.

Mahomes — the son of former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, who played for the Mets from 1999 to 2000 — is just the latest quarterback prospect the Jets have met with privately. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the organization has worked out at least four other top signal-callers over the past month: UNC’s Mitchell Trubisky, Clemson’s Deshaun Watson, Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer and Cal’s Davis Webb.

Mike Mayock, NFL Network’s draft expert, currently lists Mahomes third in his QB rankings, behind Watson (No. 1) and Trubisky.

The Jets have the sixth overall pick in this month’s NFL Draft. General manager Mike Maccagnan has repeatedly said he’s open to moving down in the draft order to accumulate more picks, but he could also surprise fans by moving up in the order.

The quarterback position is one of the Jets’ most pressing issues despite the fact that they’ve drafted three quarterbacks since 2013, including two in back-to-back years. Maccagnan selected Baylor’s Bryce Petty in the fourth round of the 2015 draft, his first as Jets GM, and drafted former Penn State signal-caller Christian Hackenberg in the second round last year. At the time of each selection, it was understood that both Petty and Hackenberg were project players who needed time to develop. But given the Jets’ struggles on the field last season (5-11), Maccagnan and head coach Todd Bowles are hard-pressed to find an answer to their QB conundrum.

After the Jets chose not to re-sign Ryan Fitzpatrick (who went 3-8 as a starter last season) and 2013 second-rounder Geno Smith (now with the Giants), Maccagnan signed veteran Josh McCown, 37, to compete with both Petty and Hackenberg. And in a matter of weeks, the GM might choose to add another quarterback to the mix.