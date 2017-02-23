A Pennsylvania judge has granted Darrelle Revis’ request to leave the country.
The Jets cornerback’s attorney, Robert Del Greco Jr., asked permission Thursday for his client to travel to Turks and Caicos next month to attend a fundraiser for his Revis Island Foundation, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Revis, 31, is facing criminal charges, including four felonies, stemming from an alleged assault against two men in Pittsburgh on Feb. 12. After Revis turned himself in to police last Friday night, the district judge ordered him to surrender his passport. But Allegheny County Common Pleas judge Edward J. Borkowski reportedly granted Del Greco’s request.
Revis originally was scheduled to appear in court Thursday, but his hearing was pushed back to March 15 because of a “scheduling conflict,” his lawyer confirmed.
Revis faces two counts of aggravated assault, one count of robbery, one count of conspiracy and a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats after he was accused of knocking out two men. Del Greco denied Revis hit anyone.
