The Jets’ inexperienced receiving corps lost its brightest star before Saturday’s Green and White scrimmage even began.

Quincy Enunwa suffered a non-contact injury during 7-on-7 drills at MetLife Stadium and didn’t return to the field.

Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters afterward that Enunwa hurt his neck, the same injury he suffered in the spring. Bowles, however, was unsure of the severity.

The 25-year-old receiver, arguably the position group’s best weapon, went down after running a slant route in front of the end zone. Enunwa dropped the ball, and as he tried to take a step, it looked like his knees buckled and he fell to the turf. Trainers tended to him on the field before escorting Enunwa to the locker room.

“He fell. Nobody touched him,” Bowles said. “He hit his head.”

It’s unclear how long Enunwa will be sidelined, if at all.

“If we have to lose them, we’ll adjust,” Bowles said.

The Jets were already without a few of their big names. First-round pick Jamal Adams (sprained ankle) and running backs Matt Forte (hamstring) and Bilal Powell did not participate. Powell had the wind knocked out of him during Friday’s practice. Bowles said Saturday that Powell did not suffer a concussion.

Ellington waived

Well, that was quick. A day after claiming wide receiver Bruce Ellington off waivers, the Jets waived the former 49er with a failed physical designation and signed fullback Algernon Brown.

The Jets, Bills, Texans and Chiefs all put in a claim for the 25-year-old Ellington, a 2014 fourth-round pick of the 49ers who has dealt with injuries throughout his career.

Special wish

The Jets allowed a young fan from Miller Place to fulfill a big-time dream. On the first play of team drills, 10-year-old Jesse Pallas joined the offense on the field and scored on a 50-yard touchdown run — bypassing falling defenders in the process.

Pallas was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2011 and suffered a relapse three years later in his central nervous system. He went into remission in the spring of 2016, but continues to suffer brain swelling and bone loss.

The Jets, who were made aware of Pallas’ condition through The Marty Lyons’ Foundation, gave the boy and his family four tickets to their home opener Sept. 24 against the Miami Dolphins.