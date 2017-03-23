Two weeks after parting ways with Brandon Marshall, the Jets restocked their receiving corps by signing Quinton Patton.
The wide receiver had his best season with the 49ers in 2016, registering a career-high 37 catches for 408 yards in 14 starts. He’ll be reunited with John Morton, his first receivers coach in San Francisco from 2013-14 and now the new offensive coordinator for the Jets.
The 26-year-old Patton (6-foot, 204) was selected by San Francisco in the fourth round of the 2013 draft. He’ll join Jets receivers Eric Decker (when he returns from hip and shoulder surgery) and Quincy Enunwa, as well as youngsters Jalin Marshall, Robbie Anderson, Charone Peake and Devin Smith.
Patton has 73 career receptions for 880 yards and a touchdown.
Comments
