The Jets have turned to a familiar face to add depth to their receiving corps, as they signed Jeremy Kerley to a one-year contract.

Kerley, 28, who was released by the Jets in 2015 after playing five seasons with the team, played last year for the 49ers. Kerley had initially signed with the Lions after being released by the Jets, but was traded to the 49ers before the start of the season. He had 64 catches for 667 yards and three touchdowns in San Francisco last year. The 49ers released Kerley on Saturday.

Kerley, the Jets’ third-round pick in 2011, had 182 catches for 2,225 yards and nine touchdowns with the Jets.

The Jets also made quarterback Christian Hackenberg their third-string quarterback when the team released its first depth chart in advance of Sunday’s regular season opener in Buffalo. Bryce Petty is listed as the primary backup to starter Josh McCown.

Hackenberg started the Jets’ second and third preseason game so coaches could get a look at him with the first-team offense. But he had two poor outings against the Lions and Giants.

The Jets also finalized their offensive line, naming Brandon Shell as the right tackle and Kelvin Beachum as the left tackle. Wesley Johnson is the starting center.