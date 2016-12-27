Rex Ryan's top quotes

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) REX WHEN ASKED WHY HE HE WON'T NAME A STARTING QUARTERBACK

"I can say anything I want. That's the beauty of this country. I can answer it 100 [times]. I can stand backwards and answer the question. I'm going sideways. We'll make the announcement when I think it's the appropriate time." -- Aug. 24, 2013



REX IN A ONE-ON-ONE INTERVIEW WITH NEWSDAY'S KIMBERLEY A. MARTIN

"I'm a hell of a lot better football coach than I'm given credit for. I don't care. I don't need the credit. But I can tell you one thing, when it's said and done, they'll look back and say, 'Oh man, this dude can coach his butt off.' And you know what? It's true. And I'll let the people that know best talk on my behalf about the kind of coach I am. I don't have to brag, even though statistically, I can brag about anything I've ever done defensively." -- June 13, 2013.



REX ADDRESSING A REPORT THAT HE WANTED TO BE FIRED AT THE END OF THE SEASON IF OWNER WOODY JOHNSON DID NOT MAKE CHANGES TO THE OFFENSE

"I was disappointed and quite honestly mad as a hornet." --Dec. 28, 2012

REX ON BEING VOTED THE MOST OVERRATED NFL HEAD COACH IN A SPORTING NEWS POLL

“My first thought was I looked and I saw who was second and [thought], ‘Hey, I finally beat Belichick at something. I got him. I knew it would take time, but I finally got him.’" -- Nov. 7, 2012



REX ON IF HE'D GOTTEN THE SAN DIEGO CHARGERS HEAD COACHING JOB INSTEAD OF NORV TURNER

"Well, I think I would've had a couple rings. I'm telling you, those teams were loaded. There's no question about it. But things happen for a reason." -- Oct. 19, 2011



REX ON HOW HE MATCHES UP WITH BILL BELICHICK

"Two great athletes, obviously. I think I could've held my own with him on the football field, but I also saw that he was a lacrosse player and I have no idea what I'm doing in lacrosse. I do like the idea, though, of hitting people with a stick, so I think I might've been all right." -- Oct. 5, 2011



REX ON JOE NAMATH'S COMMENTS

"I've never gone into a game I didn't think I'd win. Haven't won them all, but I certainly think we can and will. I'm not going to change who I am because Joe Namath said something. Namath can come in here, and if he can still throw, we'll have him as a backup quarterback." -- Sept. 26, 2011



REX ON COWBOYS FANS AT METLIFE STADIUM

"I don’t know why they’d be here. They're coming into our stadium. It's probably not recommended that you wear Cowboys stuff, I would think.” -- Sept. 7, 2011.

REX ON MARK SANCHEZ'S FIRST GQ SPREAD

"He looks much better than most of our guys would. Let’s just be happy it was him and not some of our linemen." -- May 21, 2009.



REX ON THE 2009 NFL PLAYOFFS

"To me, we should be favorites, so that's fine ... I mean, in the whole tournament." -- Jan. 6, 2010



REX ON BEATING THE PATRIOTS

"As much as I respect and admire Bill Belichick, I came here to kick his a**, and that's the truth." -- Nov. 29, 2010



REX ON CRYING IN FRONT OF HIS TEAM

"That's just straight from my heart and all that kind of stuff ... I'm like that. I'm an emotional guy." -- Nov. 18, 2009



REX RANTS ON HBO's "HARD KNOCKS"

"Do we understand what the -- I want to see tomorrow?" Now let's go eat a -- -- snack!" -- August, 2010



REX ON CHARLES WOODSON WINNING DEFENSIVE POY

"A number that I think is interesting would be eight, and no, that's not the amount of touchdown passes that Green Bay gave up against Arizona. That's the number of touchdown passes we gave up all season as the Jets, and the biggest reason for that is Darrelle Revis.? -- Jan. 12, 2010.



REX ON FOOTBALL TOUGHNESS

"If you take a swipe at one of ours, we?ll take two swipes at one of yours. We?re going to turn the heat up, we?re going to let the fur fly, and let?s see what happens." -- Jan. 21, 2009



REX ON THE WEEK 16 INJURY REPORT

"We're going to start with the injury report, obviously. Manning, Clark, Addai, Reggie Wayne, Freeney, Mathis, Brackett -- all those guys will not play. Oh, hold up. That was my wish list for Santa Claus." -- Dec. 24, 2009



REX ON THE RIVAL PATRIOTS

?I never came here to kiss Bill Belichick?s rings. I came here to win, let?s put it that way. I?m certainly not intimidated by New England or anybody else." -- June 4, 2009



REX VS. CHANNING CROWDER

"Let's see if he can top this one. I've walked over tougher guys going to a fight. [...] He can send himself and his father after me." -- June 10, 2009

