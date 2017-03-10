The Jets could have another crack at Robert Griffin III if they want it.

The quarterback was released by the Browns yesterday, one year into his two-year deal. The move came a day after the Browns obtained quarterback Brock Osweiler in a trade with the Texans.

Griffin, who was due a $750,000 roster bonus today, has been released twice since being named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year four years ago.

While speculation continues to swirl that the Jets and Jay Cutler have “mutual interest,” Griffin’s availability adds another layer of intrigue to an otherwise dull free-agent period for the Jets.

Last March, general manager Mike Maccagnan and staff hosted Griffin, then a former Redskin, on a visit that included dinner and an overnight stay in New Jersey. Griffin, however, left the Jets’ facility without being offered a contract.

After his meteoric rise in Washington, Griffin’s star came crashing down because of a knee injury. Questions about his mental fortitude and leadership were raised.

Griffin, the second overall pick in 2012 and a former Pro Bowler, made only five starts in 2016 because of a shoulder injury that put him on short-term injured reserve.

The Jets, meanwhile, still are in the market for a quarterback, and the pickings are slim.

A year ago, re-signing Ryan Fitzpatrick was their top priority. Now they are in another quarterback quagmire with no easy answers.

The Bengals’ Aaron McCarron and the Eagles’ Chase Daniel are potential trade targets, but it remains to be seen if their teams are willing to part with them.

Same goes for the Redskins’ Kirk Cousins, who signed his franchise tender yesterday. He’ll earn $23.9 million in 2017 unless both sides come to an agreement on a multiyear deal or the Redskins decide to trade Cousins and he reaches a long-term deal with his new team.

The Jets have two young and unproven quarterbacks in 2015 fourth-round pick Bryce Petty and 2016 second-round pick Christian Hackenberg. The Jets aren’t keen on making Hackenberg — who didn’t see any regular-season action last year — the starter just yet.

But former teammate Brandon Marshall seems optimistic about the kid’s future.

“I definitely can see him starting a game this year,” Marshall said on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Friday. The wide receiver, who signed a two-year deal with the Giants earlier this week, added, “I can see him going into camp starting. Bryce Petty made a 40- to 50-percent jump from his rookie year to his second year. If [Hackenberg] can make that kind of jump, there’s definitely going to be a competition in camp.”

O-lineman, kicker added. The Jets announced the signings of former Steelers and Jaguars offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum Jr. and former Cardinals kicker Chandler Catanzaro.

Beachum, 27, appeared in 15 games last season for the Jaguars, playing 1,023 snaps, and spent the previous four seasons with Pittsburgh.

Catanzaro, 26, connected on 84.8 percent of his field- goal attempts in three seasons with the Cardinals. He was 21-for-28 last season and 28-for-31 in 2015.