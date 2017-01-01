His team had won, he had thrown two touchdown passes and turned in arguably his steadiest performance of the season.

Yet, there was no smile on Ryan Fitzpatrick’s face when he met with the media after the Jets’ 30-10 win over Buffalo Bills on Sunday. After a season where he was benched twice and probably had the worst contract year in the history of contract years, Fitzpatrick’s mood was more wistful than celebratory. The Jets quarterback clearly knew this was his last postgame interview in a Jets home locker room. What he seemed to be grasping for, however, is a reason that it had all fallen a part.

“It was a season I came in with high expectations,” Fitzpatrick said. “I didn’t meet my own expectations or anyone else’s probably. But mine are probably higher than everybody else’s. So there’s some disappointment there. But that’s just the way it went.”

The way it went is that Fitzpatrick entered the season believing that he was something that he probably wasn’t.

For the first 10 years of his career, Fitzpatrick had no pretensions of being an elite quarterback. He was the journeyman from Harvard who had bounced around to six different teams without ever finding a place he could call home. And he was OK with that. He made a good living and had a lot of friends in different places and seemed pretty happy with the career he had carved out.

And then 2015 happened. In his first season with the Jets, Fitzpatrick put up monster numbers, totaling 3,905 passing yards, 335 completions, 31 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

After a big-time year, Fitzpatrick thought he deserved some bigger-time money. The Jets weren’t so sure. And after a protracted contract standoff, he finally signed a one-year $12 million deal.

And little has gone right since. The Jets finished the season 5-11 and had a 3-8 mark by Fitzpatrick who had called it the toughest season of his career. Fitzpatrick finished the year with just 12 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions.

He was initially benched for Geno Smith after the Jets got off to a 1-5 start. He regained his job when Smith suffered a season-ending knee injury but was benched again for Bryce Petty after week 13. He then started Sunday’s finale because Petty suffered a shoulder injury last week.

Against the Bills Sunday, he completed 20 of his 30 passes for 210 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

“It was fun to go out on a winning note after how the season has been,” Fitzpatrick said.

Now, Fitzpatrick isn’t sure what the future has in store. And he was in no mood to look past Sunday’s win.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with what goes on here, with what goes on in my career,” Fitzpatrick said. “I don’t want to speculate about it.”

