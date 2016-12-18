Though it’s unclear what Sheldon Richardson actually said, one thing is certain: Todd Bowles isn’t happy.
The Jets’ coach said he plans to “have a conversation very soon” with his defensive lineman after Richardson recorded a Snapchat video littered with expletives before Saturday night’s 34-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
During the seven-second clip — which was posted to teammate Rontez Miles’ Snapchat account from inside the Jets’ locker room — Richardson asks, “Where the [derogatory term for women] at?”
But it was his next sentence that drew the most attention and the ire of frustrated Jets fans.
Richardson either said “[Expletive] this game” or “[Expletive] this guy,” referring to Miles, who is seated beside him and visible throughout the video.
Regardless of what actually was said, the video was the latest in a string of questionable decisions by the talented but immature lineman.
“I was just made aware of it and me and Sheldon will have a conversation very soon,” Bowles said during his conference call with reporters Sunday morning. “We don’t condone any of that. We’re going to have a discussion and take care of it.”
The Jets tried unsuccessfully to deal Richardson before the Nov. 1 trade deadline, and they’re expected to try to move him this offseason. The problem is, he has far less trade value now because of his lack of production and off-the-field decisions.
The 2013 Defensive Rookie of the Year has 1 1⁄2 sacks this season and his play has diminished of late. His versatility, one of his greatest strengths, has turned out to be a hindrance to his production, as the coaching staff has played him at defensive end, tackle, outside linebacker and middle linebacker. But Richardson has done himself no favors, either.
After serving a four-game suspension in 2014 for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy (marijuana), he was suspended for the Jets’ 2015 season opener for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy stemming from a May 2014 arrest in Missouri. This season, Bowles benched Richardson and fellow defensive star Muhammad Wilkerson for a quarter against the Dolphins on Nov. 6.
Asked if Richardson will be disciplined, Bowles said: “We’ll take care of it here. That’s not something we condone or we encourage. That’s unacceptable . . . It’s disturbing that it was said at all.”
The coach — who made Richardson a game captain Saturday night — defended the 26-year-old’s effort on the field, however.
“Sheldon plays hard,” Bowles said. “Inappropriate comments should have never been said. It’s inexcusable, but he plays hard.”
