Knicks super-fan Spike Lee has some advice for Woody Johnson and the Jets: sign Colin Kaepernick.

The longtime film director and New York sports fixture took to social media on Sunday to vent his frustrations over the perceived cold shoulder being given to Kaepernick by NFL teams.

“Just Had Brunch With My Brother Colin @Kaepernick7,” wrote the Brooklyn-born Lee, who turns 60 on Monday. “How Is It That There Are 32 NFL Teams And Kap Is Still A Free Agent? WTF. Smells MAD Fishy To Me, Stinks To The High Heavens.”

Lee then turned his attention to the Jets, who have yet to settle on a starting quarterback after moving on from Ryan Fitzpatrick earlier this year.

“The New York J-E-T-S Need A Quarterback,” he added in the Instagram post. “Who Is The J-E-T-S Quarterback? Is My Man Joe Willie Namath Coming Back?”

Despite hosting Browns free agent Josh McCown and his wife on a two-day visit — which reportedly included dinner Saturday night with Mike Maccagnan and Todd Bowles at Del Frisco’s steakhouse in Manhattan — the Jets were unable to strike a deal before the McCowns left town. But indications are that contract talks between the two sides will continue.

The Jets also have been linked to former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, though he has yet to visit their facility. But while the free-agent quarterback pickings are slim, sources say Kaepernick isn’t on the Jets’ radar.

The NFL’s most polarizing quarterback became a free agent after opting out of his contract with the 49ers, a deal that originally was supposed to keep him in San Francisco through 2020. But there hasn’t been much interest in the former phenom, who led the 49ers against the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII and to the 2013 NFC Championship Game in back-to-back seasons.

Since then, though, his star has faded. His declining play and production in recent years are viewed as a troubling sign by some NFL executives, and Kaepernick’s outspoken views on politics and social injustice in America also have impacted his market.

New 49ers general manager John Lynch said this past week that “in everyone’s mind in this league,” Kaepernick was “very close to signing a deal with a team . . . and it fell through, apparently.”

The lack of buzz surrounding Kaepernick has Lee riled up.

“Crazy Times We Live In,” the director/actor wrote in all-caps. “The Question Remains What Owner And GM Is Going To Step Up And Sign Colin So Their Team Has A Better Chance To WIN? What Crime Has Colin Committed? Look At The QB’s Of All 32 Teams. This Is Some Straight Up Shenanigans,Subterfuge, Skullduggery And BS. Ya-Dig? Sho-Nuff. By Any Means Necessary. And Dat’s Da NoFunLeague Truth, Ruth.”