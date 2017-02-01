HOUSTON — Todd Bowles has added another familiar face to his coaching staff.

Former Arizona Cardinals running backs coach Stump Mitchell will assume the same position under Bowles, the Jets announced Wednesday. The two coached together in Arizona on Bruce Arians’ staff from 2013-14.

Mitchell spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals and played an integral role in the development of 1,200-yard rusher David Johnson.

The longtime NFL assistant coach, whose real name is Lyvonia Albert Mitchell, earned his nickname growing up in Kingsland, Georgia, because he was “tougher than a stump” on the football field.

Mitchell — a former college star at The Citadel, who still holds schools records for most rushing yards in a season and career — was a ninth-round draft pick of the St. Louis Cardinals (226th overall) in 1981 and played nine seasons.

After playing briefly in the World League of American Football and the Arena League, Mitchell’s collegiate coaching career began in 1995 at Morgan Sate, where he was the assistant coach/offensive coordinator.

Mitchell coached NFL running backs starting in Seattle (1999-2007) and then in Washington, where he had Pro Bowler Clinton Portis. He then became the coach at Southern University from 2010-12 before accepting a position with the Cardinals.

Bowles has hired John Morton as offensive coordinator, Hall of Famer Kevin Greene as outside linebackers coach and Dennard Wilson as defensive backs coach in recent weeks. The Jets still have one position left to fill: quarterbacks coach.