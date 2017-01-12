Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 49° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    JetsSportsFootball

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath gets off (Credit: AP)

    New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath gets off a pass under pressure from Baltimore Colts defenders during Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., Jan, 12, 1969.

    Jan. 12, 1969: Jets win Super Bowl III

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    Joe Namath and the Jets pulled off one of the most memorable upsets in NFL history on Jan. 12, 1969, beating the Baltimore Colts, 16-9, in Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl. Namath, who guaranteed a victory over the 18-point favorite Colts three days earlier, was named Super Bowl MVP after completing 17 of 28 passes for 208 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.

    Joe Namath of the New York Jets passes
    (Credit: AP)

    Joe Namath of the New York Jets passes as Bubba Smith of the Baltimore Colts defends during Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., Jan, 12, 1969.

    New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath hands off
    (Credit: AP)

    New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath hands off to Matt Snell during Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., Jan, 12, 1969.

    Baltimore Colts quarterback Earl Morrall looks for a
    (Credit: AP)

    Baltimore Colts quarterback Earl Morrall looks for a receiver against the New York Jets during Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., Jan, 12, 1969.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath drops back
    (Credit: AP / Anonymous)

    New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath drops back to pass during Super Bowl III against the Baltimore Colts at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., Jan, 12, 1969.

    New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath, left, hands
    (Credit: AP)

    New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath, left, hands off to running back Bill Mathis during Super Bowl III against the Baltimore Colts at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., Jan, 12, 1969.

    New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath gets a
    (Credit: AP)

    New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath gets a pass away against the Baltimore Colts under pressure from a Colts defender during Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., Jan, 12, 1969.

    New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath gives his
    (Credit: AP)

    New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath gives his father, who is wearing an Orange Bowl hat, a big hug in the Jets' locker room after leading them to a 16-7 win over Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., Jan, 12, 1969.

    New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath hands off
    (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / Anonymous)

    New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath hands off to running back Matt Snell during Super Bowl III against the Baltimore Colts at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., Jan, 12, 1969.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath throws a
    (Credit: AP / Anonymous)

    New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath throws a pass against the Baltimore Colts during Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., Jan, 12, 1969.

    New York Jets defensive back Johnny Sample and
    (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / Anonymous)

    New York Jets defensive back Johnny Sample and Baltimore back Tom Matte fight in the second quarter during Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., Jan, 12, 1969.

    An emotional Weeb Ewbank, coach of the New
    (Credit: AP)

    An emotional Weeb Ewbank, coach of the New York Jets, congratulates quarterback Joe Namath with just seconds left during Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., Jan, 12, 1969.

    Baltimore Colts quarterback Earl Morrall gets ready to
    (Credit: AP)

    Baltimore Colts quarterback Earl Morrall gets ready to throw the football downfield during Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., Jan, 12, 1969.

    New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath gets the
    (Credit: AP)

    New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath gets the pass off downfield before Baltimore Colts defensive lineman Bubba Smith can get his hands on Namath during Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., Jan, 12, 1969.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    New York Jets running back Matt Snell almost
    (Credit: AP / Harold Valentine)

    New York Jets running back Matt Snell almost loses the ball as he is hit by Baltimore Colts linebacker Dennis Gaubatz in the first quarter during Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., Jan, 12, 1969.

    New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath gets off
    (Credit: AP)

    New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath gets off a pass under pressure from Baltimore Colts defenders during Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., Jan, 12, 1969.

    New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath gets off
    (Credit: AP)

    New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath gets off a pass under pressure from Baltimore Colts defenders during Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., Jan, 12, 1969.

    Enter your email address to subscribe Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Related Media

    Super Bowl XVIII MVP Marcus Allen of the Super Bowl history Quarterback Eli Manning reacts after he threw a Super Bowl MVP winners ROBBINS GOES MISSING Super Bowl XXXVII Barret Robbins Super Bowl pregame scandals

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.