FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets coach Todd Bowles took some heavy questions on Wednesday regarding the play of inside linebacker Darron Lee. The 6-1, 232-pound Lee struggled against the run in the Week 2 loss to the Raiders.

Lee finished with five tackles but at times was pushed around against bigger offensive linemen.

What Lee must do to improve?

“Just be better against the run,” Bowles said after practice.

What goes into it?

“A lot.”

Care to expand?

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“I care not to expand on that right now. It’s a coaching thing.”

Bowles was asked about potential plans to move Lee.

“He’s a linebacker, he’s going to play linebacker,” Bowles said. “If he moves around, it’s at coach’s discretion to move him around.”

Is Lee’s size to blame?

In comparison, Denver inside linebackers Brandon Marshall (6-1, 250) and Todd Davis (6-1, 230) could play in the Jets’ 3-4 defensive scheme as their size is like Lee and fellow inside linebacker Demario Davis (6-2, 248). Also, the Steelers’ inside linebackers of Ryan Shazier (6-1, 230) and Vince Williams (6-1, 233) are comparable. The Chiefs’ Derrick Johnson (6-3, 242) and Ramik Wilson (6-2, 237) are a bigger set of inside linebackers in the 3-4 scheme.

Jets videos

Bowles is probably stuck with Lee at inside linebacker given the backup, Julian Stanford (6-1, 230) is basically the same size.

“There are 230-pound linebackers in the league every day,” Bowles said. “Darron is fine, it’s not just Darron. We have a lot of guys not playing the run very well, take it as you wish.”