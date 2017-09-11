Bright spot alert: Jets coach Todd Bowles on Monday raved about the play of rookie safety Jamal Adams in Sunday’s season-opening 21-12 loss to the Bills.

“I thought Jamal had an outstanding game,” Bowles said. “His eyes were good, he was physical, he played very smart . . . His reads were good. Everything he did, he did it the right way. He made tackles when opportunities presented themselves and he made the plays he was supposed to make. So he had a good ballgame.”

Adams had five tackles. The Jets’ other starting rookie safety, Marcus Maye, had seven.

“Minus one play, Marcus had a very good ballgame as well,” Bowles said.

He would not elaborate on what that one play was.

Punt or not punt

Did Bowles have any second thoughts a day later about punting with four minutes left and the Jets down by two scores?

“Not at all,” he said. “If we’d have gotten a little closer, I might have went for it with fourth-and-8. Tough pill to swallow right there. We had three timeouts. We were trying to go into field position. There was not much to talk about there.”

Minor matters

Bowles was confident he could get the defense’s problems straightened out before Sunday’s game at Oakland. The Jets allowed 408 yards of offense to the Bills.

“They’re minor,” he said. “They can be corrected. They’re self-inflicted. We’ll just go back. Everybody watch the film. We understand what we did wrong. We’ll just go back to the drawing board and work on them. We’ll have it fixed by Sunday.”

Bowles said it was too early to tell if LB Bruce Carter (sprained ankle) and TE Eric Tomlinson (sprained elbow) would be available Sunday. There were no other injuries, the coach said.