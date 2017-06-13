FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Even with a roster now stripped of experience, Jets coach Todd Bowles still has lofty goals for his team.

“I’m trying to get to the playoffs and win a Super Bowl. It’s no different than any other year,” he said Tuesday, when asked what he’s hoping to accomplish in 2017.

Bowles acknowledged it’s “tough for fans” to see longtime Jets like Nick Mangold, Darrelle Revis and David Harris get shipped out “because these are the names that are on PlayStation 4 and these are the names that are on the major networks when they show highlights and those types of things, but like every great player at some point you have to move on and get the next generation.

“If you came up when some of the guys came in the league, you’re heart goes out to them,” Bowles added. “ . . . You know it’s hard anytime you let go a superstar, a veteran that’s played a lot of years or a loyal guy and you give your heart to the game. I tell my guys all the time you’re going to leave this game three ways — either you’re going to retire, which is very rare, you’re going to get injured, which you don’t want, or you’re going to get cut. It’s very rare for them to make this kind of money out on the street, truthfully, but at some point, there’s a realization when one of those three things is going to happen, and you hope to retire and you hope to be a legend. Unfortunately, in this game that is very rare.”

n Jet streams

WRs Quincy Enunwa (neck/shoulder) and rookie ArDarius Stewart (groin/thumb) are likely to miss minicamp, Bowles said . . . The Jets signed former Colts RB/KR Jordan Todman and invited 12 guys to compete on a three-day minicamp tryout, including Kenbrell Thompkins, who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2015;; RB Denard Robinson, WR Dexter McCluster and former Rutgers TE and New Jersey native Tim Wright.