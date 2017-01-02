FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Todd Bowles praised Chan Gailey’s acumen as a coach, but he stopped short of elaborating on the offensive coordinator’s job status.

“I haven’t met with the coaches yet and discussed,” the Jets coach said Monday. “So right now, until we go through the process, everything is as is. We’ll meet in the next couple days with everybody, and we’ll go over that. We’ll discuss everything as we go forward.”

Speculation is that Gailey will be out after two seasons on Bowles’ staff. After setting franchise records in 2015, the offense struggled this season and finished 12th in rushing, 27th in passing and 30th in scoring. Bowles noted that both he and Gailey didn’t have a good year.

“I think Chan is a hell of a coach,” he said. “That’s why I hired him in the first place. Going forward, me and him will sit down and have a private discussion and we’ll go from there.”

One thing that wasn’t up in the air? Bowles’ future with the franchise. He said owner Woody Johnson told him “a while ago” that he would be back in 2017. “Woody’s backed me the whole time,” Bowles said, though he acknowledged the owner had a right to change his mind at any point.

Safety dance

Bowles believes Darrelle Revis can still play cornerback, but the coach said “it’s impossible to say right now” if Revis will make a good safety. “There’s a lot of pros and cons that go into that,” Bowles said of a position switch. “I’ve got to make sure that he understands what I’m looking for from the safety position — if we decide to do anything like that — and I’ve got to make sure that he understands where he is and what he wants to do as well.”

Medical updates

Right tackle Breno Giacomini said he will get surgery “sooner rather than later” to “shave down” a herniated disc. The lineman, who was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 13 after dealing with lower back issues all season, said it will be a four-month recovery. “I’m glad 2016 is over. I really am,” he said . . . Bryce Petty (torn labrum) is also scheduled to undergo surgery next week and Matt Forte (torn meniscus) had his knee scoped on Friday, Bowles said.