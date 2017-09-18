As it stands today, the Jets’ 2016 second-round draft pick will be inactive on game days. Christian Hackenberg, who was the No. 2 quarterback in the season opener, was inactive Sunday for the second game of the year at Oakland. It will remain that way, as Todd Bowles announced Bryce Petty will be No. 2 behind Josh McCown.

“The other two guys (McCown and Petty) have played in the league, Bryce a year before him,” Bowles said Monday. “Learning a new offense, he made progress, it doesn’t say anything bad about him. He made progress.”

The preseason is where Hackenberg lost out to Petty. Hackenberg completed only 56.8 percent of his passes, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Petty completed 66.7 percent, suffered a knee injury in the third game and didn’t play the rest of the way. Now that he’s healthy, the Jets are comfortable with Petty as McCown’s backup over Hackenberg.

According to Bowles, it doesn’t end Hackenberg’s goal of being a starter.

“He’s got to work his way up there and he’s got a lot of football to play,” Bowles said. “He’s got a lot of chance to grow, and as his game expands, we’ll see.”

Suspended tight end returns

Tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins will be eligible to play Sunday after serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. He was arrested last September in Tampa for DUI while playing for the Bucs. He was cut after his arrest but was claimed off waivers by the Jets. The Jets had depth issues at tight end heading into the Raiders game, with Eric Tomlinson and Jordan Leggett out with injuries. With Seferian-Jenkins returning, the Jets can get close to their projected 53-man roster.

Jet streams

G Brian Winters (groin) and LB Freddie Bishop (ankle) were the only Jets nicked up against the Raiders . . . Bowles on CB Buster Skrine: “Had some plays he’d like to have back.” He also noted Skrine needed better technique at the line of scrimmage.