PHOENIX — Tardiness is apparently a part of NFL life, according to Todd Bowles.
The Jets coach didn’t seem particularly perturbed when questioned Tuesday about lateness issues on his team.
“Sometimes you’re late to work. It’s life,” Bowles said at the NFL owners meeting, when pressed about the repeated tardiness of star defensive linemen Muhammad Wilkerson and Sheldon Richardson. “It’s not life threatening . . . Sometimes your alarm clock isn’t going to go off.”
Wilkerson and Richardson were both benched by Bowles for the first quarter of the Jets’ Week 9 game against the Dolphins for being late to a team meeting. Wilkerson also missed a team walk-through and reportedly his own birthday celebration thrown by members of the defense. Wilkerson, who signed a five-year, $86-million extension last offseason, was benched for the opening quarter against the Giants during the 2015 season.
But Bowles, a former NFL player and Super Bowl champion, shrugged off the incidents. “Those guys, after that, were sharp,” he said. “They were fine. We didn’t have a problem with them after that.”
