FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Todd Bowles is out of the hospital and back with his team.
The Jets announced that Bowles arrived at the team’s hotel Saturday morning and will travel with them to Gillette Stadium to face the New England Patriots.
A source told Newsday on Friday that Bowles was “OK” after being hospitalized with an unspecified illness.
The 53-year-old head coach “fell ill” at the team’s Florham Park, New Jersey, facility on Friday, another source said, and was admitted to an area hospital early that afternoon.
As of now, it’s unclear if Bowles will coach from the sideline or the coaches’ booth.
