FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Todd Bowles doesn’t have time for the drama.

Pressed for comment on Sheldon Richardson’s claim that former Jets receiver Brandon Marshall “quit” on the team last season, Bowles quickly shut down the conversation.

“They know how I feel. We’ve addressed it,” the coach said sternly. “I really don’t have time for a bunch of B.S. That happened a year ago. We had six months to talk about it. All that [ —— ] is over. He’s been well-informed of that and we move on from there.”

During an interview Monday on “The Michael Kay Show,” Richardson said he’s glad Marshall is out of his locker room and now playing for the Giants. Then he went a step further to diss his ex-teammate, saying “that man know what he did to the locker room . . . he actually quit on this team way before the season was over with.”

A day later, Bowles wanted nothing to do with the topic.

“We’ve moved on from there. Believe me,” he said, shooting a reporter an icy stare. “We’ve had team discussions and individual discussions, and we’ve moved on. He’s been informed. Everyone’s been informed.”

Peppered by more questions about the ongoing feud between the two NFL stars, Bowles said: “I’m going to repeat this answer one more time. I don’t have time for B.S. Can we move on? You’re going to get that answer probably the next 30 times you ask it, so we can move on or the interview can be over. Either one is fine with me.”

Still not practicing

RBs Bilal Powell (neck) and Matt Forte (hamstring) and OLB Lorenzo Mauldin (back) did not practice again.