FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday afternoon he wants the offense to become more aggressive. That would mean more downfield throws for quarterback Josh McCown.

The longest completion in the Week 1 loss to the Bills was for 25 yards. McCown spent a majority of time throwing underneath to an inexperienced receiving group that was led by sixth-year veteran Jermaine Kearse, who was acquired in a trade on Sept. 1. Kearse led the Jets with seven catches for 59 yards in the loss and that’s without knowing the entire playbook.

But with the high-powered Raiders, who produced 359 offensive yards and 26 points in the Week 1 victory over the Titans, it appears the Jets might attempt to win a shootout with an aggressive approach.

“We’re going to try to be,” Bowles said.

There’s a delicate balance for an offense of forcing throws deep and only doing it when there are plays to be made.

“That’s the line we got to strike,” McCown said after Wednesday’s practice. “So for myself, that’s the balance I find. The other day I felt good about the decisions other than I got out the pocket and I forced that one and it ended up being a pick. It’s striking that balance — when you’re smart with the football, but aggressive. I think they’ll be more opportunities for us to be aggressive as far as the plays unfold, and as a quarterback, you earn the trust by managing that appropriately, so we’ll look for that opportunity Sunday.”