HIGHLIGHTS Victor Ochi was cut by Baltimore Ravens on Saturday

Jets tried to sign Stony Brook star in April after NFL draft

Victor Ochi is coming home.

A day after being waived by the Baltimore Ravens, the edge rusher out of Stony Brook will join the Jets’ practice squad on Sunday afternoon, a source confirmed.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Ochi, a Valley Stream native, will be able to practice and work out with the Jets and attend team meetings, just as he did during training camp with the Ravens. But he won’t suit up for the Jets on Sundays unless the team promotes him from the practice squad.

The Jets had hoped to sign Ochi immediately after the 6-1, 242-pounder went undrafted in April, but he signed with the Ravens. He impressed Baltimore coaches with his relentless motor and work ethic at practice, but they noted that he needed a lot of work to become a more complete linebacker in the Ravens’ 3-4 after playing defensive end at Stony Brook.

He also was buried behind a deep group at outside linebacker that included Terrell Suggs, Elvis Dumervil, Za’Darius Smith and fifth-round rookie Matt Judon, and as a result often didn’t see the field in the preseason until the latter portions of games.

Ochi had five tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble during the preseason. Both sacks – including a strip-sack of Saints third-string QB Garrett Grayson – came in the final two games.