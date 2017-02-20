HIGHLIGHTS It shows two men who are lying on their backs

Voice is heard bragging about knocking them out

Video of the aftermath of the Pittsburgh street fight allegedly involving Darrelle Revis has surfaced.

TMZ Sports obtained footage from last week’s altercation, which led to aggravated assault and other charges against the Jets cornerback.

Revis, who turned himself in to police Friday, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

The video — which was confirmed by Pittsburgh police to be footage from the Feb. 12 incident, according to TMZ Sports — shows two men lying on their backs. A man, whose voice does not sound like Revis’, is heard bragging about knocking out the two men and telling others, “Shut up before I knock your [expletive] out next.”

Police say the street fight started when a man began recording a video of Revis at about 2:43 a.m. and the cornerback grabbed his phone and tried to delete it.

The two victims, Dallas Cousins, 22, and Zacheriah Jarvis, 21, claimed Revis was the person who knocked them unconscious.

After TMZ Sports posted the video, Revis' attorney, Robert Del Greco, Jr., issued a statement saying the man heard on tape was not Revis and that the footage proves his client didn't not leave the two men unconscious.

"Darrelle Revis absolutely, categorically and positively did not knock out anyone, did not conspire with anyone to commit an assault, did not say 'shut up before I knock your (expletive) out next' and surely did not 'rob' another of a cell phone," Del Greco and attorney Mark Fiorilli wrote in a joint statement.

"The voice and admissions made on the video are not that of Darrelle Revis. We have no doubt but that further investigation relative to the clothing and voice verification will corroborate the above assertions."