FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Woody Johnson feels your pain, Jets fans.

Though admittedly “disappointed” in the team’s 5-11 finish in 2016, the owner reiterated his confidence in his head coach and general manager and cautioned Jets faithful to trust the process.

Johnson said there is no playoff mandate for Todd Bowles and Mike Maccagnan. Instead, there is simply patience for a plan that is in the process of taking shape.

“I don’t really like mandates because they normally don’t work; lines in the sand of whatever,” Johnson said Wednesday, speaking for the first time to beat writers since Sept 7. “You don’t want to judge it that way. The way we’ll judge it is getting better each and every year and seeing it in our players, our young players. Are they getting better or are they going in the other way?”

His organization hasn’t made the playoffs in six seasons, its longest drought since 1992-97, and the team regressed last season under Bowles, who is now 15-17 over the past two seasons. But Johnson insisted he’s as committed to Bowles as he was when he hired him in Jan. 2015, after a “pretty exhaustive” 10-day search.

“I have confidence in Todd Bowles,” he said. “…I have the same feeling about him. Very, very smart. Has played the game, understands it from the players’ standpoint and from a coaching standpoint.

“….I’m still very, very in his corner. He’s very talented. I think he’s going to get better, as we all are — including me — at what they do. I’m just so happy to have him. Both he and Mike.”

Plenty of fans, however, were hoping the Jets would part ways with Bowles. But Johnson said “changing a lot of moving pieces, makes it a lot more difficult” to achieve long-term success: “I think that over time, their plan is going to yield [that success].”

Even so, Johnson stressed that he understands the frustration of his fans.

“I’m in the game of winning, so any time I don’t win, I’m disappointed,” he said. “We do this for our fans. Our fans want us to win, this is their team. And when they don’t win, they’re disappointed. I don’t blame them. I’m disappointed.”

But the owner is so confident in Bowles and Maccagnan that he believes the pair is capable of winning a Super Bowl together.

Said Johnson: “I’m not in this to come in second place.”