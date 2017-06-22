The White House announced Thursday that Jets owner Woody Johnson will be nominated to serve as the United States’ ambassador to the United Kingdom.
President Trump announced his intention to choose Johnson in January, at a luncheon the day before the inauguration.
Johnson has been preparing to transfer day-to-day operation of the Jets to his brother, Christopher, who accompanied him to the NFL owners’ meetings in Arizona in March.
The Senate still must confirm Johnson, which seems likely, at which point he presumably will relocate to London. It is not clear how often, if at all, he will get to see the Jets play in person this season, which is expected to be a rebuilding one.
