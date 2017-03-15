The Jets are leaving no stone unturned in free agency, and that includes the fullback market.
Vikings free-agent Zach Line is scheduled to visit the Jets, according to a source, who added that the 26-year-old fullback was on his way to New Jersey as of Wednesday morning.
Line, who has spent his entire four-year career in Minnesota, has rushed for 25 yards and two touchdowns on 13 career carries and caught seven passes for 103 yards and one score.
The SMU alum went undrafted in 2013, the same year the Jets selected fullback Tommy Bohanon in the seventh round.
