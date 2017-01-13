It was one of the biggest non-calls of the season, and it cost the Falcons dearly in an Oct. 16 game against the Seahawks in Seattle.

With the game on the line in what turned out to be a 26-24 win for the Seahawks, Matt Ryan fired a pass to All Pro wide receiver Julio Jones, who was covered closely on the play by renowned and outspoken cornerback Richard Sherman.

The ball fell incomplete, but not without plenty of controversy. Replays showed that Sherman held back Jones’ right arm as the ball arrived. There was no penalty called.

The Falcons went on to lose a thriller in a game that had playoff seeding implications on the line. And while the Falcons went on to win the NFC South and secure homefield advantage for at least their first playoff game, they now have a chance to turn the tables on the Seahawks in a far more important game.

It will be Seahawks at Falcons in the NFC divisional playoffs at the Georgia Dome, and it will be Jones-Sherman in what could be the most important individual matchup of the game.

Jones, who had seven catches for 139 yards and a touchdown in the regular-season matchup, was unusually subdued after that controversial play and didn’t argue the call. Or, non-call, as it were. Why no protests?

“At the end of the day, one play doesn’t define a game,” Jones told reporters this week in advance of Saturday’s game. “My job is to go out there and compete for the ball, and it’s the referee’s job to call whatever they see. That’s how I get over it. I went out there on that play and competed as hard as I could and didn’t come up with the catch. On to the next.”

For Sherman, it was an eventful regular-season game, one in which he was seen on the sidelines screaming at coaches and teammates after Jones’ 36-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter. When asked this week what stood out about that game, Sherman simply said, “Nothing that I didn’t know. [Jones] is a great player.” He added that Jones “works the whole game. He plays hard every snap.”

The Seahawks were beaten by the Falcons, 30-28, in a divisional-round playoff game after the 2012 season, but the Seahawks responded the following year with the first Super Bowl title in franchise history. Dan Quinn, now the Falcons’ head coach, was the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator back then.

He knows Sherman will be ready for this one.

“He understands football completely, but it’s what he stands for as a competitor that makes him so unique,” Quinn said on Wednesday. The Sherman-Jones matchup will be “awesome,” he said. “When you see two really skilled competitors really battling for it, it’s totally the essence of our game. We’ll anticipate that one happening a bunch.”

For Jones, it’s the outcome of the game, not his personal duel with Sherman, that matters most.

“We’re in the playoffs,” he said. “At the end of the day it’s not ‘I want revenge’ or anything like that. It’s just that they’re in our way.”