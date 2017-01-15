Subscribe
    Fans tailgate before an NFL divisional playoff football (Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel)

    Fans tailgate before an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.

    AFC divisional playoff: Steelers vs. Chiefs

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Kansas City Chiefs host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC divisional playoff on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

    Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) celebrates with
    (Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel)

    Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) celebrates with teammates after kicking a 22-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers is tackled
    (Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel)

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker, left, after making a reception during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.

    Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell takes a
    (Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel)

    Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell takes a selfie with fans before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.

    Wide receiver Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire)

    Wide receiver Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is tackled by free safety Ron Parker #38 of the Kansas City Chiefs after a catch in the first quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.

    Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire)

    Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers calls a play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.

    Defensive back Justin Gilbert #24 of the Pittsburgh
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire)

    Defensive back Justin Gilbert #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers returns the opening kick off of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws a pass
    (Credit: AP / Ed Zurga)

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws a pass during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.

    Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Eric Berry spends
    (Credit: EPA / DAVE KAUP)

    Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Eric Berry spends a quiet moment after his team heads to the locker room before the start of their AFC divisional playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Jan. 15, 2017.

    Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talks with
    (Credit: EPA / DAVE KAUP)

    Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talks with inside linebacker Ryan Shazier before the start of their AFC divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Jan. 15, 2017.

