Chiefs vs. Chargers
SAN DIEGO — Alex Smith, Travis Kelce and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs have goals far bigger than simply winning the AFC West.
The Chiefs finished off their domination of the division when they beat the last-place Chargers 37-27 Sunday in possibly the final NFL game in San Diego.
"Right now it's awesome that we won it and we're happy that we achieved that goal, but everything is kind of moving forward and we've got our eyes set on the biggest prize yet, and that's getting a Super Bowl win," said Kelce, the star tight end. "There's no doubt in my mind that we can go get that thing."
The Chiefs haven't been to the Super Bowl since beating Minnesota following the 1969 season.
San Diego fired coach Mike McCoy after the game.
Fans react as San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates drops a pass in the end zone during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in San Diego.
San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in San Diego.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West, front left, scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in San Diego.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in San Diego.
A San Diego Chargers fan looks on during the second half of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Qualcomm Stadium on Jan. 1, 2017 in San Diego.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) celebrates with running back Charcandrick West (35) and wide receiver Chris Conley, right, after a touchdown by West during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in San Diego.
Antonio Gates #85 of the San Diego Chargers is unable to catch this pass against the defense of Spencer Ware #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of a game at Qualcomm Stadium on Jan. 1, 2017 in San Diego.
San Diego Chargers head coach Mike McCoy reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in San Diego.
Daniel Sorensen #49 of the Kansas City Chiefs intercepts a pass intended for Isaiah Burse #89 of the San Diego Chargers during the first half of a game at Qualcomm Stadium on Jan. 1, 2017 in San Diego.
Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs and players react during the national anthem ahead of a game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on Jan. 1, 2017 in San Diego.
San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, right, talks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, left, after an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in San Diego.
Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles from the pocket during the second half of a game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on Jan. 1, 2017 in San Diego.
Dadi Nicolas #52 of the Kansas City Chiefs leaves the game with an injury during the first half of a game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on Jan. 1, 2017 in San Diego.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill scores a touchdown on a punt return during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in San Diego.
Quarterback Philip Rivers #17 of the San Diego Chargers hugs teammate tight end Antonio Gates #85 after Gates catches his 111 career Touchdown to tie Tony Gonzalez's NFL Record for tight end touchdowns during the first half of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Qualcomm Stadium on Jan. 1, 2017 in San Diego.
Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs against the San Diego Chargers during the second half of a game at Qualcomm Stadium on Jan. 1, 2017 in San Diego.
Demetrius Harris #84 looks to Dadi Nicolas #52 of the Kansas City Chiefs after he was injured during the first half of a game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on Jan. 1, 2017 in San Diego.
Philip Rivers #17 of the San Diego Chargers passes against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of a game at Qualcomm Stadium on Jan. 1, 2017 in San Diego.
A San Diego Chargers fan looks on during the second half of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Qualcomm Stadium on Jan. 1, 2017 in San Diego.
Daniel Sorensen #49 of the Kansas City Chiefs intercepts the ball in the end zone front of Isaiah Burse #89 of the San Diego Chargers while Marcus Peters #22 watches during the first half of their NFL Game at Qualcomm Stadium on Jan. 1, 2017 in San Diego.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in San Diego.
A San Diego Chargers fan reacts to a Kansas City Chiefs interception during the first half of a game at Qualcomm Stadium on Jan. 1, 2017 in San Diego.
