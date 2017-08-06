Long Island native and Tennessee Titans edge rusher Victor Ochi tore his ACL during practice on Friday night.
Jin Wyatt, who covers the Titans for the team’s official website, broke the news on Saturday.
Ochi, who attended Valley Stream Central High School and starred at Stony Brook University, had to be helped off the field by trainers following the injury, according to several beat reporters who covered the practice.
Ochi signed with the Titans on June 13, shortly before minicamp. He is Stony Brook’s career leader in sacks (32 1⁄2) and tackles for loss (49).
He was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent immediately following the 2016 draft and spent training camp and the preseason with Baltimore, but was waived before the start of the regular season. He then joined the Jets’ practice squad and appeared in two games for the Jets midway through the season, recording one tackle. Ochi was signed to the Chiefs’ active roster before their playoff game against the Steelers but was inactive for that game and was waived on May 23.
