HIGHLIGHTS Atlanta QB throws 4 TD passes in Falcons’ 44-21 win

Julio Jones catches 9 passes for 180 yards and 2 TDs

ATLANTA — They were overlooked for most of the season, afterthoughts in power rankings and rarely part of the national football consciousness. Even coming into Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, which they hosted as the second seed in the conference, the Falcons seemed overshadowed by the familiar face and legacy of Aaron Rodgers and the almost table-running Packers.

That all changes now.

The Falcons are Houston-bound, heading there to face the Patriots or Steelers on the NFL’s biggest stage after a dominating 44-21 win. They’ll be the Belles of the Bowl for the next two weeks, the fresh-faced newcomers against the been-there, done-that AFC champs, whoever that turns out to be. Atlanta will have a chance to win its first NFL championship, appearing in the Super Bowl for the second time in franchise history, and Matt Ryan will have a chance to lift himself in the hierarchy of quarterbacks past and present.

He certainly took a big step in that direction on Sunday, completing 27 of 38 passes for 392 yards with four passing touchdowns and another on the ground in an MVP-type performance. He became the first quarterback in history to throw at least three touchdowns in four straight playoff games, and at times looked as if he was purposely trying to out-Rodgers Rodgers with his mobility and scrambling. His favorite target, Julio Jones, caught nine passes for 180 yards and two TDs to become the first player in the Super Bowl era with at least 150 receiving yards and two touchdowns in multiple conference championship games (he also did it in the 2012 playoffs).

The Falcons took the opening kickoff and did what they have done in each of their previous seven games: scored a touchdown on their first possession. They went 80 yards in 13 plays, the final one a 2-yard shovel pass from Ryan to Mohammed Sanu as the quarterback scrambled to his left, to take a 7-0 lead.

The Packers had a chance to score on their first possession, but Mason Crosby, hero of last week’s win over Dallas who had not missed a field-goal attempt in a playoff-record 23 attempts, pushed a 41-yard try to the right. Then the Packers drove and fullback Aaron Ripkowski fumbled at the end of a long run to the Falcons’ 10. Jalen Collins ripped the ball out for the Falcons and recovered it in the end zone for a touchback.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

That allowed the Falcons to embark on a second 80-yard drive, this one capped with Ryan scrambling for a 14-yard touchdown. On the way he faked a shovel pass to Devonta Freeman that froze Packers linebacker Joe Thomas and created an open lane to a 17-0 lead.

Rodgers was intercepted by Ricardo Allen on a long third-down pass from deep in Green Bay territory — essentially a punt — that gave the Falcons the ball at their 32 with 1:50 remaining. That was plenty of time for Ryan to make one last assault on the first half, and he did it with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jones along the right side of the end zone to go ahead 24-0 at the break.

They made it 31-0 when Jones caught a slant, turned up the right sideline, stepped out of a tackle attempt by LaDarius Gunter and then outran Damarious Randall for a 73-yard touchdown on Atlanta’s first possession of the second half.

NFL videos

The Packers finally made a dent on the scoreboard with 9:19 remaining in the third when Rodgers hit Davante Adams for a 2-yard touchdown on third-and-goal to make it 31-7. Whatever momentum they captured with that touchdown ended, though, when Jones made a catch over the middle while taking a hit from Gunter, causing the receiver to flip over like an acrobat all while hanging on to the ball for a 23-yard gain. A pass interference call in the end zone set the Falcons up at the Packers’ 1 and three plays later Ryan hit Freeman on a 4-yard pass that just made it over the goal line — and had to be reviewed to make sure that it did — to make it 37-7 with 4:11 left in the third.

Rodgers then took matters into his own hands for the most part, scrambling for 28 yards, running for a first down on a fourth-and-2 keeper, scrambling to the 7, and then throwing a quick slant to Jordy Nelson for a 3-yard touchdown to make it 37-13. A two-point run by Ripkowski made it 37-15 with 38 seconds left in the third. The Packers tried an onside kick that was recovered by Sanu, and Tevin Coleman cashed in on it with a 3-yard TD run to put Atlanta ahead 44-15 with 12:07 left in the fourth.

Rodgers hit Jared Cook for a 1-yard touchdown with 6:43 left in the game, but running back Christine Michael was stopped on a potential two-point run to leave the score 44-21. The Packers forced the Falcons to punt with 2:36 left, but essentially pulled the plug on any hopes of a comeback when they yanked Rodgers and let backup Brett Hundley finish the game.