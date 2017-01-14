ATLANTA — For most of Matt Ryan’s career, the player with the nickname “Matty Ice” for his cool under fire has been more like Matty No Dice in the playoffs.

But after his best regular season since being drafted third overall by the Falcons in 2008, Ryan followed it up with his best playoff performance in a 36-20 win over the Seahawks in an NFC divisional playoff Saturday.

Ryan had won only one of five playoff starts before this — also at home against Seattle — but in what could have been the final game at the Georgia Dome, which is being replaced starting next season by a gigantic new stadium next door, he was nearly flawless in deconstructing Seattle’s highly regarded defense.

Ryan was 26-for-37 for 338 yards, three touchdown passes and no interceptions in leading the Falcons to an NFC Championship Game next Sunday against the winner of Sunday’s Packers-Cowboys game. The Falcons will either be visiting Dallas or hosting Green Bay.

Fans chanted “M-V-P! M-V-P!” at various stages of the game, expressing their hope that Ryan will win his first Most Valuable Player award. He had a career-high 38 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions during the regular season, and was selected as the first-string quarterback for The Associated Press All Pro team.

It was also a meaningful win for Falcons coach Dan Quinn, who beat his mentor, Pete Carroll, for his first playoff victory. Quinn had been a trusted defensive assistant under Carroll, serving as the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator before getting the Falcons’ top job before the 2015 season.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Quinn couldn’t have enjoyed the game-clinching play more, as Falcons safety Ricardo Allen intercepted Russell Wilson’s desperation pass down the left side on third-and-16 late in the fourth quarter. It was the last hope of a Seahawks team that looked like a shell of the Super Bowl teams from the 2013-14 seasons, when the Seahawks won their only championship and got back to the title game the following year, only to lose to the Patriots on a game-saving interception by Malcolm Butler in the final seconds.

The Seahawks started off well enough in this one, with Wilson orchestrating a 14-play, 89-yard drive on Seattle’s first possession. Wilson finished off the drive with a 7-yard pass in the left flat to tight end Jimmy Graham, as Seattle converted three third-down attempts in slicing through Atlanta’s defense.

But the Falcons answered the drive in impressive fashion, with Ryan taking the Falcons 75 yards in 13 plays and finishing off the drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass over the middle to Julio Jones to make it 7-7.

Then came the play that changed the momentum in the Falcons’ favor. Newly-signed punt returner Devin Hester, the former Bears All Pro, looked like his old self in returning Matt Bosher’s punt 80 yards to the Falcons’ 7. But Kevin Pierre-Lewis was called for holding on the play, and instead of having a prime opportunity to extend their lead, the Seahawks were backed up to their own 7. And after a 3-yard loss by running back Thomas Rawls, Wilson stumbled on a dropback after having his right foot stepped on by right guard Rees Odhiambo. Wilson fell backward into the end zone and couldn’t get up in time to avoid the safety.

The Falcons then took their first lead of the game after the free kick, as 41-yeard-old Matt Byrant hit a 35-yard field goal to make it 12-10.

NFL videos

The Seahawks pinned the Falcons to their own 1 after being forced to punt on their ensuing drive, but Ryan again went to work on what had become a suddenly vulnerable Seattle defense. Ryan did a good job exploiting the middle of the field, where the Seahawks no longer have injured safety Earl Thomas, and he drove the Falcons 99 yards to make it 19-10 with less than a minute to play in the half.

Ryan again dominated the Seahawks’ defense on his first drive of the second half, as he led yet another long drive — this one a 13-play, 75-yard beauty that was capped off by running back Devonta Freeman’s 1 -yard TD run.

Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who could eventually become the 49ers’ new head coach, dialed up a terrific game plan by that point in exposing the Seahawks’ weaknesses. It was yet another terrific call on the Falcons’ next drive in the third quarter, as Ryan just managed to avoid the Seahawks’ blitz and find Freeman over the middle. The shifty running back then went to the Seahawks’ 16 on a 53-yard play. The Falcons couldn’t punch it into the end zone, however, settling for Bryant’s 31-yard field goal to make it 29-13 with 14:57 left in the game. Ryan added his third touchdown pass of the day to give Atlanta a 36-13 lead with 3:40 to play.

For the Seahawks, it was another uninspired performance on the road, something that has plagued the team all season. They went 8-1 at home, including last week’s 26-6 first-round win over the Lions, but fell to 3-5-1 on the road.