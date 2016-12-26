Monday Night Football: Lions vs. Cowboys

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Jason Witten #82 of the Dallas Cowboys pulls in a touchdown pass thrown by Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys throws a touchdown pass to Jason Witten #82 of the Dallas Cowboys against DeAndre Levy #54 of the Detroit Lions in the third quarter on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) (Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant (88) celebrates with tight end Jason Witten (82) after Bryant threw a touchdown pass to Witten in the in the second half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to Jason Witten #82 of the Dallas Cowboys against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) (Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) throws a touchdown pass to tight end Jason Witten, let in the end zone as Detroit Lions' DeAndre Levy (54) defends in the second half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) (Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) Detroit Lions' Johnson Bademosi, brings down Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (4) after a short run as tight end Jason Witten watches in the second half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) (Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) Detroit Lions' T.J. Jones (13) and Dallas Cowboys' Brandon Carr (39) watch as strong safety J.J. Wilcox intercepts a pass from the Lions' Matthew Stafford in the second half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates his touchdown with Joe Looney #73 against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs for a touchdown past Tahir Whitehead #59 of the Detroit Lions in the third quarter on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) (Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant celebrates catching a touchdown pass in the second half against the Detroit Lions on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts as teammate Tyron Smith #77 looks on after throwing a touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys is hit by Kerry Hyder #61 of the Detroit Lions during the first half at AT&T Stadium on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: EPA / LARRY W. SMITH) (Credit: EPA / LARRY W. SMITH) Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates a touchdown pass to Zach Zenner in the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys pulls in a touchdown pass against Johnson Bademosi #29 of the Detroit Lions in the second quarter on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: EPA / LARRY W. SMITH) (Credit: EPA / LARRY W. SMITH) Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts to a touchdown in the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Zach Zenner #34 celebrates his touchdown with Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions in front of Kavon Frazier #35 of the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: TNS / Richard W. Rodriguez) (Credit: TNS / Richard W. Rodriguez) Detroit Lions fullback Zach Zenner (34) runs between Dallas Cowboys strong safety Barry Church (42) and Anthony Hitchens (59) as the Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: TNS / Brad Loper) (Credit: TNS / Brad Loper) Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) reaches for the endzone ahead of Detroit Lions free safety Glover Quin (27) for the team's second first quarter touchdown on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) (Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) Detroit Lions' Johnson Bademosi (29) is unable to stop Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant (88) from catching a touchdown pass late in the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: TNS / Richard W. Rodriguez) (Credit: TNS / Richard W. Rodriguez) Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett greets Dallas Cowboys defensive end David Irving (95) before the Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys splits Tavon Wilson #32 of the Detroit Lions and teammate Tahir Whitehead #59 on his way to a touchdown during the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) (Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett celebrates with Dez Bryant (88) after Bryant caught a touchdown pass late in the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: TNS / Richard W. Rodriguez) (Credit: TNS / Richard W. Rodriguez) Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) calls the signals in the first quarter as the Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: TNS / Richard W. Rodriguez) (Credit: TNS / Richard W. Rodriguez) Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs for a first quarter touchdown run as Dak Prescott looks on as the Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) (Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) Detroit Lions' Zach Zenner (34) celebrates with Marvin Jones (11) and others after scoring a touchdown on a running play in the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: TNS / Brad Loper) (Credit: TNS / Brad Loper) Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) reaches for the endzone ahead of Detroit Lions free safety Glover Quin (27) for the team's second first quarter touchdown as the Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) (Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) Dallas Cowboys' Jack Crawford (58) and David Irving (95) defend as Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford (9) side arms a throw in the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: TNS / Richard W. Rodriguez) (Credit: TNS / Richard W. Rodriguez) Detroit Lions fullback Zach Zenner (34) scores a first quarter touchdown as the Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) (Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) Detroit Lions' Johnson Bademosi (29) defends as Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant (88) catches a pass in the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: TNS / Richard W. Rodriguez) (Credit: TNS / Richard W. Rodriguez) Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) scores on a first quarter touchdown as the Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: TNS / Richard W. Rodriguez) (Credit: TNS / Richard W. Rodriguez) Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws the ball as the Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) (Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) Dallas Cowboys' Benson Mayowa, left, and David Irving (95) combine to sack Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford, center, in the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) (Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) Dallas Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens (59) and Brandon Carr (39) defend as Detroit Lions' Zach Zenner (34) carries the ball to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: TNS / Richard W. Rodriguez) (Credit: TNS / Richard W. Rodriguez) Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scrambles from Detroit Lions defensive end Devin Taylor (98) as the Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with teammate Travis Frederick #72 after Elliott scored on a touchdown run against the Detroit Lions during the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) (Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) Dallas Cowboys' David Irving (95) and Barry Church (42) defend as Detroit Lions' Golden Tate (15) looks for running room after catching a pass in the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Zach Zenner #34 of the Detroit Lions scores on a touchdown run as Maliek Collins #96 of the Dallas Cowboys tries to stop him during the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Jason Witten #82 of the Dallas Cowboys tries to get past Johnson Bademosi #29 of the Detroit Lions as Vince Mayle #16 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Marvin Jones #11 of the Detroit Lions and Orlando Scandrick #32 of the Dallas Cowboys go up for a pass during the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) (Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett argues a call with an official standing nearby in the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys dives across the goal line to score a touchdown as Glover Quin #27 of the Detroit Lions defends during the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Zach Zenner #34 of the Detroit Lions runs for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys dives toward the goal line to score a touchdown as Glover Quin #27 of the Detroit Lions defends during the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions calla play against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) (Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) Dallas Cowboys' Ryan Davis (75) tries but is unable to keep Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford (9) out of the end zone for a touchdown as Anquan Boldin (80) celebrates in the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) (Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) Detroit Lions' Michael Burton (46) and Matthew Stafford (9) walk to the sideline after Stafford scored a touchdown on a quarterback keep against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) (Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (4) celebrates after watching Ezekiel Elliott score a touchdown on a run in the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) (Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott, center, fights for extra yardage on a run as Detroit Lions' Stefan Charles, left, DeAndre Levy (54) and Tahir Whitehead, right, defend in the first half of on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions looks to throw against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&T Stadium on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) (Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (21) breaks through the line for a long run and a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) (Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron, center, leaps over a tackle attempt by Dallas Cowboys' Brandon Carr (39) as Sean Lee (50) watches in the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Brice Butler #19 of the Dallas Cowboys catches a touchdown pass as Glover Quin #27 of the Detroit Lions looks on during the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs for a touchdown as teammate Dez Bryant #88 celebrates during the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys takes a knee in the end zone before the Cowboys play the Detroit Lions on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) (Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) (Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) Dallas Cowboys strong safety Barry Church (42) attempts to stop Detroit Lions' Zach Zenner (34) in the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) (Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with Zach Zenner (34) after Zenner scored a touchdown on a run in the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) (Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) Detroit Lions' Darius Slay (23) attempts to stop Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (21) in the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys throws against the Detroit Lions during the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) (Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) Detroit Lions' Zach Zenner (34) runs the ball in past Dallas Cowboys' Brandon Carr (39) into the end zone for at touchdown in the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) (Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate carries Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick (32) for extra yardage after catching a pass in the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) (Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) Detroit Lions' Glover Quin (27) watches as Dallas Cowboys' Brice Butler (19) catches a touchdown pass in the end zone in the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) (Credit: AP / Brandon Wade) Dallas Cowboys' Brice Butler (19) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown between Detroit Lions' Glover Quin, left, and Johnson Bademosi, right rear, in the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) A general view of AT&T Stadium before a game between the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) (Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth) Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw holds a football as he stands on the sideline prior to a game between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) A general view of AT&T Stadium before a game between the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 in Arlington, Texas.