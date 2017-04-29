Subscribe
    FootballSports

    Mr. Irrelevant

    April 29, 2017 11:59 PM

    "Mr. Irrelevant" is the nickname associated with the last overall pick in the NFL Draft. Coined in 1976, the "winner" receives a weeklong party in Newport Beach, Calif., plus a parade and the "Lowsman Trophy."

