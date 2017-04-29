Mr. Irrelevant
"Mr. Irrelevant" is the nickname associated with the last overall pick in the NFL Draft. Coined in 1976, the "winner" receives a weeklong party in Newport Beach, Calif., plus a parade and the "Lowsman Trophy."
April 2017 Newsday Sports Covers NHL playoffs: Penguins vs. Capitals Game 2 Bob Pratt Invitational Woodstick Classic: Manhasset vs. Garden City Smithtown West vs. Connetquot boys lacrosse Floyd vs. Hills East softball Stony Brook vs. UMass Lowell Game 2: Rangers vs. Senators Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko Yankees vs. Orioles Mets vs. Nationals NBA playoffs: Clippers vs. Jazz Game 6
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.