AFC divisional playoff: Patriots vs. Texans
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots play host to the Houston Texans in the AFC divisional playoff on Saturday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Jacoby Brissett #7 of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks for a receiver under pressure from the Houston Texans defense during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
Dion Lewis #33 of the New England Patriots scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the Houston Texans during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
Brock Osweiler #17 of the Houston Texans throws a pass in the first half against the New England Patriots during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
Danny Amendola #80 of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) runs ahead of Houston Texans linebacker Brian Peters (52) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) runs for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
Brandon Bolden #38 of the New England Patriots greets CEO and Chariman of the New England Patriots Robert Kraft prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) runs past Houston Texans linebacker Benardrick McKinney (55) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes under pressure from Houston Texans defensive tackle Joel Heath (93) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) celebrates his touchdown with Julian Edelman, center, and LeGarrette Blount, during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots communicates at the line scrimmage in the first half against the Houston Texans during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) tackles New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) tackles Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots defensive end Rob Ninkovich (50) sacks Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on in the first half against the Houston Texans during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
james White #28 of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
A New England Patriots fan in the stands hours before the start of their NFL american football AFC divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 14 January 2017.
Brock Osweiler #17 of the Houston Texans enters the field prior to the game against the New England Patriots during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots runs onto the field prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots and Jimmy Garoppolo #10 walk through the tunnell prior turnover the game against the Houston Texans during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
Houston Texans owner Robert McNair adjusts his hat while standing on the field before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots fans in the stands hours before the start of their NFL American football AFC divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 14 January 2017.
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts as he runs onto the field prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
New England Patriots fans in the stands hours before the start of their NFL american football AFC divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 14 January 2017.
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots runs onto the field prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
A Houston Texans staff member checks the headsets inside helmets (noted as radio receivers with a green dot) hours before the start of their NFL American football AFC divisional playoff game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 14 January 2017.
