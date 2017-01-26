Concussions in NFL games dropped by 11.3 percent in 2016 preseason and regular season games, according to statistics released Thursday by the league. However, the 244 concussions reported were still higher than in 2014 (206) and 2013 (229), although down from 275 reported in 2015.

Jeff Miller, the NFL’s senior vice president of health and safety policy, said on a conference call Thursday morning that the increased self-reporting of concussions by both players and teams is a factor in the more recent overall increase in concussions.

“What we have to account for, too, are the additional protocols involved and the people involved in recognizing the injuries,” he said. “We have seen a significant culture change on those points,” adding that players and/or teammates and team officials have become increasingly aware of suspected head injuries.

The announcement of injury statistics comes a day after the NFL and NFL Players Association in a joint review concluded that the Dolphins did not properly follow the guidelines for handling potential concussions during their playoff game against the Steelers. Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore appeared to be visibly shaken after a big hit, but was not taken to the locker room for further evaluation. Last year, the league and players association came to the same conclusion in a Rams-Ravens regular season game in which quarterback Case Keenum suffered a head injury but was left in the game.

Concussions on kickoff returns dropped by 15 percent, in part because of a rule change in 2016 that moved touchbacks from the 20-yard line to the 25 as a way to entice teams to not return as many kicks. There were reported concussions on kickoff returns, compared to 20 in 2015. Teams returned 39.3 percent of kickoffs in the regular season, down from 41.1 percent in 2015.

There were more total injuries on kickoff returns in 2016. The league reported a total of 39 injuries, including concussions, tears of the ACL and MCL and hamstring injuries. There were 35 such injuries in 2015.

The touchback rule was approved on a one-year basis and will be reviewed again by league owners at their March meetings in Phoenix.

The league’s statistics also indicated a continuing trend of fewer injuries suffered by players in Thursday night games. For the last four seasons, fewer injuries have been reported in Thursday games, compared to games played on Saturday, Sunday or Monday. Last season, there were slightly less than six injuries per Thursday game, compared to slightly less than seven injuries on Saturday, Sunday or Monday games.