    FootballSports

    NFL Draft 2017: Notable Day 2 picks

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    Here are some of the notable names to go off the board on Day 2 of the NFL Draft on Friday, April 28, 2017, at Philadelphia. Day 2 of the draft consists of Rounds 2 and 3.

    33. Green Bay Packers (via Browns): Kevin King, CB, Washington

    King was the No. 32 player on the
    (Credit: AP / Matt Rourke)

    King was the No. 32 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.

    34. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Seahawks): Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

    Robinson was the No. 23 player on the
    (Credit: AP / Tony Gutierrez)

    Robinson was the No. 23 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.

    35. Seattle Seahawks (via Jaguars): Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State

    McDowell was the No. 45 player on the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mitchell Leff)

    McDowell was the No. 45 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.

    36. Arizona Cardinals (via Bears): Budda Baker, S, Washington

    Baker was the No. 28 player on the
    (Credit: AP / John Bazemore)

    Baker was the No. 28 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.

    37. Buffalo Bills (via Rams): Zay Jones, WR, ECU

    Jones was the No. 65 player on the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman)

    Jones was the No. 65 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.

    38. Los Angeles Chargers: Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky

    Lamp was the No. 27 player on the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Hickey)

    Lamp was the No. 27 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.

    39. Jets: Marcus Maye, S, Florida

    Maye was the No. 67 player on the
    (Credit: AP Photo L.G. Patterson)

    Maye was the No. 67 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.

    40. Carolina Panthers: Curtis Samuel, RB/WR, Ohio Satte

    Samuel was the No. 53 player on the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Dylan Buell)

    Samuel was the No. 53 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.

    41. Minnesota Vikings (via Bengals): Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

    Cook was the No. 6 player on the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann)

    Cook was the No. 6 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.

    42. New Orleans Saints: Marcus Williams, FS, Utah

    Williams was the No. 37 player on the
    (Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer)

    Williams was the No. 37 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.

    43. Philadelphia Eagles: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington

    Jones was the No. 25 player on the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Otto Greule Jr)

    Jones was the No. 25 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.

    44. Los Angeles Rams (via Bills): Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama

    Everett was the No. 100 player on the
    (Credit: AP / Rogelio V. Solis)

    Everett was the No. 100 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.

    45. Chicago Bears (via Cardinals): Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland

    Shaheen did not make Newsday Sports' Top 100 Big Board.

    46. Indianapolis Colts: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

    Wilson was the No. 36 player on the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins)

    Wilson was the No. 36 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.

    47. Baltimore Ravens: Tyus Bowser, Edge rusher, Houston

    Bowser was the No. 84 player on the
    (Credit: AP/ Curtis Compton)

    Bowser was the No. 84 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.

    48. Cincinnati Bengals (via Vikings): Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma

    Mixon was the No. 40 player on the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Scott Halleran)

    Mixon was the No. 40 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.

    49. Washington Redskins: Ryan Anderson, LB, Alabama

    Anderson was the No. 60 player on the
    (Credit: AP / Brynn Anderson)

    Anderson was the No. 60 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.

    50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Justin Evans, FS, Texas A&M

    Evans was the No. 75 player on the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Scott Halleran)

    Evans was the No. 75 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.

    51. Denver Broncos: DeMarcus Walker, Edge rusher, Florida State

    Walker was the No. 87 player on the
    (Credit: AP/ John Bazemore)

    Walker was the No. 87 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.

    52. Cleveland Browns (via Titans): DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

    Kizer was the No. 21 player on the

    Kizer was the No. 21 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.

    53. Detroit Lions: Teez Tabor, CB, Florida

    Tabor was the No. 46 player on the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sam Greenwood)

    Tabor was the No. 46 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.

    54. Miami Dolphins: Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State

    McMillan was the No. 58 player on the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jennifer Stewart)

    McMillan was the No. 58 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.

    55. Giants: Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, Alabama

    Tomlinson did not make Newsday Sports' Top 100 Big Board.

    56. Oakland Raiders: Obi Melifonwu, SS, UConn

    Melifonwu was the No. 49 player on the
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    Melifonwu was the No. 49 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.

    57. Houston Texans: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

    Cunningham was the No. 31 player on the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins)

    Cunningham was the No. 31 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.

    58. Seattle Seahawks: Ethan Pocic, C, LSU

    Pocic was the No. 80 player on the
    (Credit: AP / Brynn Anderson)

    Pocic was the No. 80 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.

