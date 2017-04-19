The NFL Draft hasn’t been held in New York since 2014. But this year, it’s in Philadelphia, making it close enough for a weekend trip — and the NFL is offering a ton of free events that weekend to entice fans to come.

​ ​The NFL released its list of events during draft weekend, including a 100-yard zip line, interactive exhibits and virtual reality experiences.

​​​​​​​​Fans will be able to watch the draft live via a viewing gallery at Selection Square at The Franklin Institute. The NFL Draft Experience, open Thursday-Saturday, will house all the games, interactive aspects and giveaways.

Some of the more notable offerings include:

Zip to the Future: Fans can fly over NFL Draft Experience on a 100-yard zip line.

Combine Corner: Fans can do the vertical jump and race digital NFL players along an LED wall in the 40-yard dash.

Vince Lombardi Trophy photo opps: Take a photo with the Super Bowl trophy.

NFL Virtual Reality: Fans can experience NFL games using virtual reality technology.

NFL Play 60 Zone: Young fans can do various football activities, such as putting on NFL gear, kicking extra points, long snapping and passing.

College Football Corner: Fans can view College Football Hall of Fame memorabilia from former first-round picks and Eagles legends.

Autograph Stage: Fans can get free autographs from current and former NFL players all weekend. An autograph schedule will be released in the coming days.