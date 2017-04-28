NFL Draft 2017: Notable Day 2 picks
Here are some of the notable names to go off the board on Day 2 of the NFL Draft on Friday, April 28, 2017, at Philadelphia. Day 2 of the draft consists of Rounds 2 and 3.
33. Green Bay Packers (via Browns): Kevin King, CB, Washington(Credit: Getty Images / Mitchell Leff)
King was the No. 32 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.
34. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Seahawks): Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama(Credit: AP / Tony Gutierrez)
Robinson was the No. 23 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.
35. Seattle Seahawks (via Jaguars): Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State(Credit: Getty Images / Mitchell Leff)
McDowell was the No. 45 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.