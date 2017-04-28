Subscribe
    NFL Draft 2017: Notable Day 2 picks

    By   sports@newsday.com

    Here are some of the notable names to go off the board on Day 2 of the NFL Draft on Friday, April 28, 2017, at Philadelphia. Day 2 of the draft consists of Rounds 2 and 3.

    33. Green Bay Packers (via Browns): Kevin King, CB, Washington

    King was the No. 32 player on the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mitchell Leff)

    King was the No. 32 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.

    34. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Seahawks): Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

    Robinson was the No. 23 player on the
    (Credit: AP / Tony Gutierrez)

    Robinson was the No. 23 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.

    35. Seattle Seahawks (via Jaguars): Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State

    McDowell was the No. 45 player on the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mitchell Leff)

    McDowell was the No. 45 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.

