NFL Draft 2017: Second-round pick tracker
See which names went off the board in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday, April 28, 2017, at Philadelphia.
33. Green Bay Packers (via Browns): Kevin King, CB, Washington(Credit: AP / Matt Rourke)
King was the No. 32 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.
34. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Seahawks): Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama(Credit: AP / Tony Gutierrez)
Robinson was the No. 23 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.
35. Seattle Seahawks (via Jaguars): Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State(Credit: Getty Images / Mitchell Leff)
McDowell was the No. 45 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.
36. Arizona Cardinals (via Bears): Budda Baker, S, Washington(Credit: AP / John Bazemore)
Baker was the No. 28 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.
37. Buffalo Bills (via Rams): Zay Jones, WR, ECU(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman)
Jones was the No. 65 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.
38. Los Angeles Chargers: Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky(Credit: Getty Images / Michael Hickey)
Lamp was the No. 27 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.
39. Jets: Marcus Maye, S, Florida(Credit: AP Photo L.G. Patterson)
Maye was the No. 67 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.
40. Carolina Panthers: Curtis Samuel, RB/WR, Ohio Satte(Credit: Getty Images / Dylan Buell)
Samuel was the No. 53 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.
41. Minnesota Vikings (via Bengals): Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann)
Cook was the No. 6 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.
42. New Orleans Saints: Marcus Williams, FS, Utah(Credit: AP / Rick Bowmer)
Williams was the No. 37 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.
43. Philadelphia Eagles: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington(Credit: Getty Images / Otto Greule Jr)
Jones was the No. 25 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.
44. Los Angeles Rams (via Bills): Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama(Credit: AP / Rogelio V. Solis)
Everett was the No. 100 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.
45. Chicago Bears (via Cardinals): Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland
Shaheen did not make Newsday Sports' Top 100 Big Board.
46. Indianapolis Colts: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins)
Wilson was the No. 36 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.
47. Baltimore Ravens: Tyus Bowser, Edge rusher, Houston(Credit: AP/ Curtis Compton)
Bowser was the No. 84 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.
48. Cincinnati Bengals (via Vikings): Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma(Credit: Getty Images / Scott Halleran)
Mixon was the No. 40 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.
49. Washington Redskins: Ryan Anderson, LB, Alabama(Credit: AP / Brynn Anderson)
Anderson was the No. 60 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.
50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Justin Evans, FS, Texas A&M(Credit: Getty Images / Scott Halleran)
Evans was the No. 75 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.
51. Denver Broncos: DeMarcus Walker, Edge rusher, Florida State(Credit: AP/ John Bazemore)
Walker was the No. 87 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.
52. Cleveland Browns (via Titans): DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
Kizer was the No. 21 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.
53. Detroit Lions: Teez Tabor, CB, Florida(Credit: Getty Images / Sam Greenwood)
Tabor was the No. 46 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.
54. Miami Dolphins: Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State(Credit: Getty Images / Jennifer Stewart)
McMillan was the No. 58 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.
55. Giants: Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, Alabama(Credit: AP / Ric Tapia)
Tomlinson did not make Newsday Sports' Top 100 Big Board.
56. Oakland Raiders: Obi Melifonwu, SS, UConn(Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)
Melifonwu was the No. 49 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.
57. Houston Texans: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins)
Cunningham was the No. 31 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.
58. Seattle Seahawks: Ethan Pocic, C, LSU(Credit: AP / Brynn Anderson)
Pocic was the No. 80 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.
59. Kansas City Chiefs: Tanoh Kpassagnon, Edge rusher, Villanova
Kpassagnon did not make Newsday Sports' Top 100 Big Board.
60. Dallas Cowboys: Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado(Credit: Getty Images / Mitchell Leff)
Awuzie was the No. 57 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.
61. Green Bay Packers: Josh Jones, S, North Carolina State
Jones did not make Newsday Sports' Top 100 Big Board.
62. Pittsburgh Steelers: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC(Credit: Getty Images / Harry How)
Smith-Schuster was the No. 66 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.
63. Buffalo Bills (via Falcons): Dion Dawkins, OL, Temple(Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)
Dawkins was the No. 81 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.
64. Carolina Panthers (via Patriots): Taylor Moton, OL, Western Michigan(Credit: AP / Brynn Anderson)
Moton was the No. 83 player on the Newsday Sports Big Board.
