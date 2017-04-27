NFL Draft fashion

Subscribe
    The 2017 NFL Draft first-round prospects (and their families) showed off their style on the red carpet on Thursday in Philadelphia.

    LSU's Tre'Davious White arrives for the first round
    (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez)

    LSU's Tre'Davious White arrives for the first round of the 2017 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Philadelphia.

    Colorado's Chidobe Awuzie arrives for the first round
    (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez)

    Colorado's Chidobe Awuzie arrives for the first round of the 2017 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Philadelphia.

    Utah's Garett Bolles arrives with his son Kingston
    (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez)

    Utah's Garett Bolles arrives with his son Kingston for the first round of the 2017 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Philadelphia.

    Michigan State's Malik McDowell arrives for the first
    (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez)

    Michigan State's Malik McDowell arrives for the first round of the 2017 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Philadelphia.

    Utah's Garett Bolles arrives with his son Kingston
    (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez)

    Utah's Garett Bolles arrives with his son Kingston and wife Natalie for the first round of the 2017 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Philadelphia.

    Western Michigan's Corey Davis arrives for the first
    (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez)

    Western Michigan's Corey Davis arrives for the first round of the 2017 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Philadelphia.

    LSU's Leonard Fournette arrives before the first round
    (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez)

    LSU's Leonard Fournette arrives before the first round of the 2017 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Philadelphia.

    Southern California's Adoree' Jackson arrives before the first
    (Credit: AP / Julio Cortez)

    Southern California's Adoree' Jackson arrives before the first round of the 2017 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Philadelphia.

