NFL Draft 2017
Scenes from the 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia from April 27-29.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell greets fans before the first round of the 2017 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Philadelphia.
A fan arrive through security ahead of the 2017 NFL football draft in Philadelphia, Thursday, April 27, 2017.
Fans make selfies with Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, top rear, ahead of the 2017 NFL football draft in Philadelphia, Thursday, April 27, 2017.
Fans arrive ahead of the 2017 NFL football draft in Philadelphia, Thursday, April 27, 2017.
