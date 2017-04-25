Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 54° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    FootballSports

    NFL Draft prop bets 2017


    By   sports@newsday.com

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    Take a look at some of the more notable prop bets for the 2017 NFL draft, from which quarterback will be picked first to whether or not President Donald Trump tweets something NFL-related during the draft. (Odds provided by SportsBettingDime.com.)

    First QB selected

    Mitchell Trubisky (pictured): 1/2 Deshaun Watson: 4/1 Patrick
    (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins)

    Mitchell Trubisky (pictured): 1/2

    Deshaun Watson: 4/1

    Patrick Mahomes II: 9/1

    Field: 24/1

    First team to draft a QB

    Browns: 4/1 49ers: 5/1 Jets: 5/1 Bills: 7/1
    (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak)

    Browns: 4/1

    49ers: 5/1

    Jets: 5/1

    Bills: 7/1

    Bears: 8/1

    Texans: 8/1

    Cardinals: 10/1

    Field: 13/2

    Browns' QB decision

    Over/under on when the Browns select a quarterback
    (Credit: AP / Ron Schwane)

    Over/under on when the Browns select a quarterback (pick number): 32 1/2

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Odds these QBs change teams before May 1

    Jimmy Garoppolo, New England: 15/1 Brock Osweiler, Cleveland:
    (Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka)

    Jimmy Garoppolo, New England: 15/1

    Brock Osweiler, Cleveland: 20/1

    Kirk Cousins, Washington: 100/1

    Colin Kaepernick, free agent: 100/1

    Trades

    Over/under on number of trades between 12 a.m.
    (Credit: AP / Jason DeCrow)

    Over/under on number of trades between 12 a.m. Eastern, April 27th, and the last pick in the 2017 draft: 25.5

    Eagles trade

    Odds the Eagles trade up in the first
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz)

    Odds the Eagles trade up in the first round: 15/4

    The last player left in the green room

    DeShone Kizer, QB (pictured): 11/4 Chidobe Awuzie, CB:
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    DeShone Kizer, QB (pictured): 11/4

    Chidobe Awuzie, CB: 5/1

    Adoree' Jackson, CB: 5/1

    Malik McDowell, DL: 15/2

    Kevin King, CB: 11/1

    Haason Reddick, LB: 15/1

    Tre'Davious White, CB: 22/1

    Field: 8/1

    Defensive players in the first round

    Over/Under number of defensive players selected in the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins)

    Over/Under number of defensive players selected in the first round: 17 1/2

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Joe Mixon

    Over/Under draft position for Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon:
    (Credit: Getty Images / Scott Halleran)

    Over/Under draft position for Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon: 43 1/2

    First offensive player selected

    Leonard Fournette, RB: 5/4 Mitchell Trubisky, QB: 7/2
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    Leonard Fournette, RB: 5/4

    Mitchell Trubisky, QB: 7/2

    O.J. Howard, TE (pictured): 5/1

    Mike Williams, WR: 12/1

    Corey Davis, WR: 18/1

    Deshaun Watson, QB: 20/1

    Field: 30/1

    Most accurate first-round mock draft

    Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com): 1/1 Rob Rang (CBS): 5/2
    (Credit: Getty Images / Chris McGrath)

    Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com): 1/1

    Rob Rang (CBS): 5/2

    Mel Kiper (ESPN, pictured): 7/2

    Todd McShay (ESPN): 7/2

    Most outrageous fashion statement

    Leonard Fournette, LSU (pictured): 4/1 Jamal Adams, LSU:
    (Credit: AP / Gerald Herbert)

    Leonard Fournette, LSU (pictured): 4/1

    Jamal Adams, LSU: 5/1

    Deshaun Watson, Clemson: 6/1

    Adoree' Jackson, USC: 8/1

    Kevin King, Washington: 9/1

    Gareon Conley, OSU: 11/1

    Malik McDowell, Michigan State: 11/1

    John Ross, Washington: 19/1

    Cam Robinson, Alabama: 20/1

    Primary color of Roger Goodell’s tie

    Blue: 3/2 Grey: 7/3 Green: 17/3 Red: 11/1
    (Credit: Getty Images / Elsa)

    Blue: 3/2 Grey: 7/3 Green: 17/3 Red: 11/1 Purple: 19/1

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Which team’s first-round pick announcement is booed the longest by fans

    Cowboys: 3/2 Giants: 3/2 Washington: 5/1 Jets: 50/1
    (Credit: AP)

    Cowboys: 3/2

    Giants: 3/2

    Washington: 5/1

    Jets: 50/1

    FIELD: 50/1

    Donovan McNabb

    Odds that ESPN shows video of Donovan McNabb
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw)

    Odds that ESPN shows video of Donovan McNabb being booed upon being drafted by the Eagles: 1/99

    First college coach interviewed by ESPN

    Urban Meyer, Ohio State: 7/2 David Shaw, Stanford:
    (Credit: AP / Patrick Semansky)

    Urban Meyer, Ohio State: 7/2

    David Shaw, Stanford: 4/1

    Nick Saban, Alabama: 9/2

    Ed Orgeron, LSU: 7/1

    Larry Fedora, North Carolina: 8/1

    Brian Kelly, Notre Dame: 19/1

    Dabo Swinney, Clemson: 20/1

    Chris Petersen, Washington: 75/1

    Butch Jones, Tennessee: 100/1

    Jim Mora, UCLA: 100/1

    P.J. Fleck

    Odds PJ Fleck or a CBS/ESPN analyst says
    (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins)

    Odds PJ Fleck or a CBS/ESPN analyst says Fleck's catch-phrase "Row The Boat" during an interview or in conjunction with Corey Davis' selection: 1/5

    President Donald Trump

    Odds President Donald Trump posts an NFL-related tweet
    (Credit: AP / Andrew Harnik)

    Odds President Donald Trump posts an NFL-related tweet between April 27-30: 1/2

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    Sign up

    Related Media

    Texas A&M defensive lineman Myles Garrett reacts after NFL mock draft 8.0: Edge rushers go early, often Leonard Fournette of the LSU Tigers runs against NFL Draft team-by-team needs for 2017 Leonard Fournette of the LSU Tigers celebrates a Big Board: Newsday's top 100 prospects

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.