NFL Draft prop bets 2017
Take a look at some of the more notable prop bets for the 2017 NFL draft, from which quarterback will be picked first to whether or not President Donald Trump tweets something NFL-related during the draft. (Odds provided by SportsBettingDime.com.)
First QB selected(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins)
Mitchell Trubisky (pictured): 1/2
Deshaun Watson: 4/1
Patrick Mahomes II: 9/1
Field: 24/1
First team to draft a QB(Credit: AP / Tony Dejak)
Browns: 4/1
49ers: 5/1
Jets: 5/1
Bills: 7/1
Bears: 8/1
Texans: 8/1
Cardinals: 10/1
Field: 13/2
Browns' QB decision(Credit: AP / Ron Schwane)
Over/under on when the Browns select a quarterback (pick number): 32 1/2
Odds these QBs change teams before May 1(Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka)
Jimmy Garoppolo, New England: 15/1
Brock Osweiler, Cleveland: 20/1
Kirk Cousins, Washington: 100/1
Colin Kaepernick, free agent: 100/1
Trades(Credit: AP / Jason DeCrow)
Over/under on number of trades between 12 a.m. Eastern, April 27th, and the last pick in the 2017 draft: 25.5
Eagles trade(Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz)
Odds the Eagles trade up in the first round: 15/4
The last player left in the green room(Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)
DeShone Kizer, QB (pictured): 11/4
Chidobe Awuzie, CB: 5/1
Adoree' Jackson, CB: 5/1
Malik McDowell, DL: 15/2
Kevin King, CB: 11/1
Haason Reddick, LB: 15/1
Tre'Davious White, CB: 22/1
Field: 8/1
Defensive players in the first round(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins)
Over/Under number of defensive players selected in the first round: 17 1/2
Joe Mixon(Credit: Getty Images / Scott Halleran)
Over/Under draft position for Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon: 43 1/2
First offensive player selected(Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)
Leonard Fournette, RB: 5/4
Mitchell Trubisky, QB: 7/2
O.J. Howard, TE (pictured): 5/1
Mike Williams, WR: 12/1
Corey Davis, WR: 18/1
Deshaun Watson, QB: 20/1
Field: 30/1
Most accurate first-round mock draft(Credit: Getty Images / Chris McGrath)
Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com): 1/1
Rob Rang (CBS): 5/2
Mel Kiper (ESPN, pictured): 7/2
Todd McShay (ESPN): 7/2
Most outrageous fashion statement(Credit: AP / Gerald Herbert)
Leonard Fournette, LSU (pictured): 4/1
Jamal Adams, LSU: 5/1
Deshaun Watson, Clemson: 6/1
Adoree' Jackson, USC: 8/1
Kevin King, Washington: 9/1
Gareon Conley, OSU: 11/1
Malik McDowell, Michigan State: 11/1
John Ross, Washington: 19/1
Cam Robinson, Alabama: 20/1
Primary color of Roger Goodell’s tie(Credit: Getty Images / Elsa)
Blue: 3/2 Grey: 7/3 Green: 17/3 Red: 11/1 Purple: 19/1
Which team’s first-round pick announcement is booed the longest by fans(Credit: AP)
Cowboys: 3/2
Giants: 3/2
Washington: 5/1
Jets: 50/1
FIELD: 50/1
Donovan McNabb(Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw)
Odds that ESPN shows video of Donovan McNabb being booed upon being drafted by the Eagles: 1/99
First college coach interviewed by ESPN(Credit: AP / Patrick Semansky)
Urban Meyer, Ohio State: 7/2
David Shaw, Stanford: 4/1
Nick Saban, Alabama: 9/2
Ed Orgeron, LSU: 7/1
Larry Fedora, North Carolina: 8/1
Brian Kelly, Notre Dame: 19/1
Dabo Swinney, Clemson: 20/1
Chris Petersen, Washington: 75/1
Butch Jones, Tennessee: 100/1
Jim Mora, UCLA: 100/1
P.J. Fleck(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins)
Odds PJ Fleck or a CBS/ESPN analyst says Fleck's catch-phrase "Row The Boat" during an interview or in conjunction with Corey Davis' selection: 1/5
President Donald Trump(Credit: AP / Andrew Harnik)
Odds President Donald Trump posts an NFL-related tweet between April 27-30: 1/2
