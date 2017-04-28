The first round of the 2017 NFL Draft is in the books, and there are some talented players still on the board for Day 2. Here are the top remaining players on Newsday.com’s Top 100 Big Board entering Friday’s second and third rounds.
Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State (No. 6 on Newsday’s Big Board)
DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame (No. 21)
Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama (No. 23)
Sidney Jones, CB, Washington (No. 25)
Forrest Lamp, OG, Western Kentucky (No. 27)
Budda Baker, S, Washington (No. 28)
Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt (No. 31)
Kevin King, CB, Washington (No. 32)
Carl Lawson, Edge rusher, Auburn (No. 35)
Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida (No. 36)
Marcus Williams, FS, Utah (No. 37)
Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma (No. 40)
Tim Williams, Edge rusher, Alabama (No. 41)
Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma (No. 44)
Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State (No. 45)
