The NFL has named former referee Alberto Riveron senior vice president of officiating, filling the void left by Dean Blandino, who resigned in April to pursue opportunities as a television commentator.

Riveron had been Blandino’s top assistant and now will direct the league’s recently enacted centralized replay system. NFL owners voted in March to have all replay reviews decided in the New York office. Previously, replays were decided by the referee.

Riveron is a native of Cuba who moved with his family to Miami at age 5. He began officiating in local youth football leagues in 1977 and moved on to officiating at the college level in 1990. He joined the NFL in 2004 and became the NFL’s first Latino referee in 2008. He joined the officiating department after the 2012 season.

The league also appointed two officials — Russell Yurk and Wayne Mackie — to assist Riveron. Yurk becomes vice president of instant replay and administration and will direct the replay implementation, and Mackie will be responsible for the league’s evaluation process and development of officials. Yurk and Mackie previously served as on-field officials.

“Al has done a terrific job as a key member of our officiating staff for the past four seasons,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “To have Al leading our officiating department and then to add talented, knowledgeable instant replay and officiating experts like Russell and Wayne, is a tremendous positive for us as we look forward to the 2017 season.”