Here’s a look at the schedule for the NFL playoffs. All times EST.
Wild card
Saturday, Jan. 7
AFC: Oakland at Houston, 4:35 p.m., ESPN/ABC
NFC: Detroit at Seattle, 8:15 p.m., NBC
Sunday, Jan. 8
AFC: Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m., CBS
NFC: Giants at Green Bay, 4:40 p.m., Fox
Divisional round
Saturday, Jan. 14
NFC: TBD at Atlanta, 4:35 p.m., Fox
AFC: TBD at New England, 8:15 p.m., CBS
Sunday, Jan. 15
AFC: TBD at Kansas City, 1:05 p.m., NBC
NFC: TBD at Dallas, 4:40 p.m., Fox
Championship games
Sunday, Jan. 22
NFC Championship Game, 3:05 p.m., Fox
AFC Championship Game, 6:40 p.m., CBS
