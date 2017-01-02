Here’s a look at the schedule for the NFL playoffs. All times EST.

Wild card

Saturday, Jan. 7

AFC: Oakland at Houston, 4:35 p.m., ESPN/ABC

NFC: Detroit at Seattle, 8:15 p.m., NBC

Sunday, Jan. 8

AFC: Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m., CBS

NFC: Giants at Green Bay, 4:40 p.m., Fox

Divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 14

NFC: TBD at Atlanta, 4:35 p.m., Fox

AFC: TBD at New England, 8:15 p.m., CBS

Sunday, Jan. 15

AFC: TBD at Kansas City, 1:05 p.m., NBC

NFC: TBD at Dallas, 4:40 p.m., Fox

Championship games

Sunday, Jan. 22

NFC Championship Game, 3:05 p.m., Fox

AFC Championship Game, 6:40 p.m., CBS