NFL team needs in free agency, draft for 2017

For most NFL teams, the process of figuring out how to get better starts this week.

And every club — even the one that winds up winning the Super Bowl next month — will try to make upgrades during the offseason via free agency, the draft or trades.

"Teams are self-evaluating right now," said Ted Sundquist, the former general manager of the Denver Broncos, "letting the owner know, 'This is where we think we're at. This is the direction that we're going to go. This is where we think we need to improve in order to get to the playoffs next year.' You have a firm understanding, having come out of Week 17, where your holes are."

Some teams need more help than others, of course. And some moves will work out better than others.

"Sometimes, the chips just fall the way they do," Sundquist said, "and your plan just gets blown up."

What's known is that there will be change.

"When you finish the season in the National Football League, you're probably dreaming if you think you're going to have the same exact roster back as you had a year ago," Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said. "We're going to have a draft with new players. We're going to have free agents. We're going to lose some of our free agents."

Reporters from The Associated Press who cover the NFL look at what each team's most pressing needs are: