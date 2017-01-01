Broncos vs. Raiders
DENVER — In a game that couldn't have gone much worse, Oakland lost its latest starting quarterback, Matt McGloin, to a shoulder injury, then fell 24-6 on Sunday to Denver, a team with nothing to play for and facing the possible exit of coach Gary Kubiak for health reasons.
Combined with Kansas City's win over San Diego, the Raiders (12-4) squandered the AFC West title and the first-round bye that went with it — and instead fell to the No. 5 seed.
The Raiders came into the last week of the regular season with a chance at the AFC's top seed. Now, they are a wild card with a rookie third-stringer as their only fully healthy quarterback.
Earlier in the day, New England locked up the top seed.
Quarterback Matt McGloin #14 of the Oakland Raiders walks with his helmet off after being tackled in the second quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Jan. 1, 2017 in Denver.
Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio, center, looks toward the scoreboard during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Denver.
Nose tackle Sylvester Williams #92 of the Denver Broncos celebrates in the second quarter of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Jan. 1, 2017 in Denver.
Running back Devontae Booker #23 of the Denver Broncos rushes for a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Jan. 1, 2017 in Denver.
Head coach Jack Del Rio of the Oakland Raiders argues with a referee in the second quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Jan. 1, 2017 in Denver.
Wide receiver Jordan Taylor #87 of the Denver Broncos catches a pass in the second quarter of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Jan. 1, 2017 in Denver.
Denver Broncos running back Devontae Booker (23) dashes to a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Denver.
Tight end Virgil Green #85 of the Denver Broncos catches a touchdown pass in the third quarter of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Jan. 1, 2017 in Denver.
Running back Justin Forsett #20 of the Denver Broncos rushes for a 64-yard gain in the second quarter of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Jan. 1, 2017 in Denver.
Defensive end Jared Crick #93 of the Denver Broncos was called for a penalty on this play while tackling quarterback Matt McGloin #14 of the Oakland Raiders in the second quarter of the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Jan. 1, 2017 in Denver.
Running back Devontae Booker #23 of the Denver Broncos runs over strong safety Keith McGill #39 of the Oakland Raiders in the first quarter of the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Jan. 1, 2017 in Denver.
Outside linebacker Shane Ray #56 of the Denver Broncos sacks quarterback Connor Cook #8 of the Oakland Raiders and fumbles the ball in the third quarter of the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Jan. 1, 2017 in Denver.
Running back DeAndre Washington #33 of the Oakland Raiders is tackled in the second quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Jan. 1, 2017 in Denver.
Running back Devontae Booker #23 of the Denver Broncos celebrates with wide receiver Cody Latimer #14 after rushing for a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Jan. 1, 2017 in Denver.
Quarterback Connor Cook #8 of the Oakland Raiders throws in the second quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Jan. 1, 2017 in Denver.
Running back Devontae Booker #23 of the Denver Broncos rushes for a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Jan. 1, 2017 in Denver.
Tight end Virgil Green #85 of the Denver Broncos celebrates his touchdown catch with running back Juwan Thompson #40 in the third quarter of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Jan. 1, 2017 in Denver.
Denver Broncos tight end Virgil Green (85) makes a touchdown reception ahead of Oakland Raiders linebacker Daren Bates (56) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Denver.
Quarterback Trevor Siemian #13 of the Denver Broncos throws in the second quarter of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Jan. 1, 2017 in Denver.
Oakland Raiders quarterback Connor Cook (8) passes to wide receiver Michael Crabtree (not shown) under pressure from Denver Broncos' Sylvester Williams (92), Adam Gotsis (99) and Corey Nelson (52) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Denver.
