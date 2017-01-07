AFC Wild Card: Raiders vs. Texans
The Houston Texans hosted the Oakland Raiders in an AFC wild-card playoff game on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at NRG Stadium.
Fans tailgate before the AFC Wild Card game between the Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Jan. 7, 2017 in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 07: Fans tailgate before the AFC Wild Card game between the Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 7, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Brock Osweiler #17 of the Houston Texans warms up on the field prior to the AFC Wild Card game against the Oakland Raiders at NRG Stadium on Jan. 7, 2017 in Houston.
ADVERTISEMENT
Head coach Jack Del Rio of the Oakland Raiders on the field before their game against the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card game at NRG Stadium on Jan. 7, 2017 in Houston.
Head coach Jack Del Rio of the Oakland Raiders talks to team owner Mark Davis on the field before their game against the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card game at NRG Stadium on Jan. 7, 2017 in Houston.
Houston Texans owner Bob McNair walks on the field before his team plays the Oakland Raiders in the AFC Wild Card game at NRG Stadium on Jan. 7, 2017 in Houston.
A general view of the stadium prior to the AFC Wild Card game between the Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Jan. 7, 2017 in Houston.
Connor Cook #8 of the Oakland Raiders warms up on the field prior to the AFC Wild Card game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Jan. 7, 2017 in Houston.
ADVERTISEMENT
A general view of the stadium prior to the AFC Wild Card game between the Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Jan. 7, 2017 in Houston.
Fans tailgate before the AFC Wild Card game between the Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Jan. 7, 2017 in Houston.
Fans tailgate before the AFC Wild Card game between the Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Jan. 7, 2017 in Houston.
Former president George H.W. Bush talks with Houston Texans owner Bob McNair before the first half of an AFC Wild Card NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Oakland Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.