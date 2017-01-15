HIGHLIGHTS Second long FG in final minutes gives Green Bay 34-31 win

Aaron Rodgers’ clutch pass sets up game-winning kick

ARLINGTON, Texas — For the first time in almost two months he wasn’t perfect. But he was still Aaron Rodgers, and that was good enough to barely beat the Cowboys, 34-31, in Sunday’s NFC divisional playoff game.

Rodgers hit Jared Cook for a 35-yard completion along the left sideline with three seconds left in the game to set up Mason Crosby’s 51-yard game-winning field goal as time expired. It capped a furious fourth quarter in which the Cowboys stormed back from a 15-point deficit to tie the score and the teams swapped field goals in the final 1:33 before the final play.

The Packers will face the Falcons in Atlanta next Sunday for the NFC Championship.

Just when it seemed rookie quarterback Dak Prescott had given the Packers the game with an interception late in the third quarter, Rodgers’ first mistake in almost two months allowed the Cowboys to stay in it. Jeff Heath picked off a Rodgers’ pass deep down the right sideline. It was the first interception thrown by Rodgers since Week 11, ending a streak of 318 attempts during which time he had thrown 24 touchdowns. The Cowboys took that possession and converted it into a touchdown, a 6-yard pass from Prescott to veteran tight end Jason Witten, to make it 28-20 with 11:39 remaining in the game. It was Witten’s first career postseason touchdown.

Then, after forcing the Packers to punt, the Cowboys embarked on an 11-play, 80-yard drive to tie the score. Prescott hit Dez Bryant for a 4-yard touchdown, their second scoring connection of the game, with 4:08 remaining to make it 28-26 and Prescott ran in the two-point conversion on a keeper up the middle to tie it.

The teams swapped 50-plus yard field goals in the final two minutes, Crosby hitting from 56 with 1:33 remaining to put the Packers ahead 31-28 and then Dan Bailey connecting from 52 with :35 remaining to tie it again at 31.